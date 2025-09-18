  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I don't want to work in paper mills" - American Cordell Tinch gets real about his struggles after recording breakthrough feat at World Championships

"I don't want to work in paper mills" - American Cordell Tinch gets real about his struggles after recording breakthrough feat at World Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 18, 2025 04:39 GMT
Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Cordell Tinch at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cordell Tinch stunned the athletics world after clinching his first-ever World Athletics Championships medal in Tokyo, Japan, after navigating what could be called a grueling journey. He dominated the men's 110m hurdles after defeating the Jamaican duo of Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason.

Ad

The American hurdler clocked a remarkable time of 12.99 seconds. Cordell's victory becomes even more rewarding because of the hardships he endured through his career so far. The 25-year-old took a break from the sport in 2020, citing he was “not a very happy person.” During the break, Cordell worked at a toilet paper factory and as a cellphone salesman.

He gave up his college football scholarship and Division 1 athletics. The hurdler only returned to the track when his mother and friend encouraged him to join the Pittsburg State Track in 2023. Looking back on his challenging journey, Cordell stated that the 3-year break helped him find his true self and purpose.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that without me finding myself, without me stepping away from sports in 2019-2020 to be able to find myself, I don't think I would have found myself on top of the podium in 2025. Being able to step away from sports in general, I have just kind of lived through things and learnt that 'I don't wanna do, I don't want to sell phones, I don't want to work in paper mills. I want to able to have my own hours, work towards something as a goal, learning through all of that made me just a better person, made me mentally tougher."
Ad
Ad

Cordell Tinch further added that his arduous journey made him mentally strong to deal with constant criticism.

Cordell Tinch opened up about his approach for the 2025 season

Cordell Tinch at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)
Cordell Tinch at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cordell Tinch competed at the 2024 Olympic Trials, but missed the spot for the Paris Games by one place. He opened up about his approach for the 2025 season, stating he realized that to be able to compete with the best, he himself needed to be the best.

Ad
“Coming into this year I carried myself a different way, and I think it’s shown both on and off the track. In order to compete with the best athletes in the world, you have to treat yourself as one of them." (via diamondleague.com)

In the 2025 season, he enjoyed a good run at the Diamond League by leading the event in Xiamen and Shanghai.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications