"I don't want to work in paper mills" - American Cordell Tinch gets real about his struggles after recording breakthrough feat at World Championships

Cordell Tinch stunned the athletics world after clinching his first-ever World Athletics Championships medal in Tokyo, Japan, after navigating what could be called a grueling journey. He dominated the men's 110m hurdles after defeating the Jamaican duo of Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason. The American hurdler clocked a remarkable time of 12.99 seconds. Cordell's victory becomes even more rewarding because of the hardships he endured through his career so far. The 25-year-old took a break from the sport in 2020, citing he was “not a very happy person.” During the break, Cordell worked at a toilet paper factory and as a cellphone salesman. He gave up his college football scholarship and Division 1 athletics. The hurdler only returned to the track when his mother and friend encouraged him to join the Pittsburg State Track in 2023. Looking back on his challenging journey, Cordell stated that the 3-year break helped him find his true self and purpose. &quot;I think that without me finding myself, without me stepping away from sports in 2019-2020 to be able to find myself, I don't think I would have found myself on top of the podium in 2025. Being able to step away from sports in general, I have just kind of lived through things and learnt that 'I don't wanna do, I don't want to sell phones, I don't want to work in paper mills. I want to able to have my own hours, work towards something as a goal, learning through all of that made me just a better person, made me mentally tougher.&quot;Cordell Tinch further added that his arduous journey made him mentally strong to deal with constant criticism. Cordell Tinch opened up about his approach for the 2025 seasonCordell Tinch at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)Cordell Tinch competed at the 2024 Olympic Trials, but missed the spot for the Paris Games by one place. He opened up about his approach for the 2025 season, stating he realized that to be able to compete with the best, he himself needed to be the best. “Coming into this year I carried myself a different way, and I think it’s shown both on and off the track. In order to compete with the best athletes in the world, you have to treat yourself as one of them.&quot; (via diamondleague.com)In the 2025 season, he enjoyed a good run at the Diamond League by leading the event in Xiamen and Shanghai.