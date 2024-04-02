"I wasn’t curious before now"; "What does this mean"- Fans react to Simone Biles' mysterious tweet ahead of Olympic season debut at National Team Cup

Simone Biles is all set to make her Olympic season debut after a long hiatus from competitive gymnastics. Amid all this, a tweet from the most decorated gymnast caught fans' attention which left them bewildered about what it meant.

Simone Biles will be making her season debut at the National Team Cup 2024 which is scheduled to begin today (April 2). Along with 31 other gymnasts, Biles would be competing for a spot in the two international contests scheduled later this month. These contests would be a crucial stepping stone for gymnasts as they gear up for the Olympic season.

Biles recently tweeted a set of emojis with a zipped mouth just before her 2024 debut, which created a stir on social media as users started speculating what it meant. In no time, fans came up with their assumptions on her tweet.

Reacting to Simone Biles' mysterious tweet, a fan wrote:

"I wasn’t curious before now," wrote a fan

Perpetually bewildered by the lack of context, fans questioned if anything major had happened.

"What happened?" wrote a fan

"What does this mean?" tweeted a fan

"Me and you are in a cone of silence right now...what's going on???" chimed in a fan

Jokingly a fan wrote that the secret would be safe with them.

"If you say so…but you can trust us not to tell," a fan chimed in

"You’ll find we are a VERY PASSIONATE fanbase!!!," tweeted a fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Simone Biles' Rio Olympics campaign

Day Five - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles made her Games debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She began her Rio Olympics campaign by winning a gold medal in the team event and contributed to the overall score of the team by competing in all four events- the vault, beam, bars, and floor routine.

She defeated her fellow teammate Aly Raisman to clinch the gold medal in the individual all-around by scoring the most number of points in three events which increased her lead in the overall score tremendously, thereby leading her to ultimate glory.

Biles clinched the gold medal in the vault and the bronze medal in the balance beam. Furthermore, she went on to win the gold medal in the floor exercise and created the record for the most number of gold medals won by an American gymnast in one gymnastics meet.