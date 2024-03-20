Simone Biles has been busy celebrating her 27th birthday with her husband Jonathan Owens. But when the gymnastics queen shared the pictures of her birthday celebrations on social media a few days later, a fan accused her of stealing her birth date. However, Biles was quick to clarify.

Biles shared a series of pictures from her birthday bash on March 18, four days after her birthday. Captioning the post, she wrote:

"365 days but this one is mine 🎂🩷🎉🍾🧁✨."

Biles' claim that her birth date out of the 365 days of the year belonged to her was misunderstood by a fan, who thought Biles was stealing her birthday.

"Not you stealing my birthday from me," @kalyn.www replied to Biles' post on Instagram.

Replying to this, the 27-year-old gymnast quickly clarified that her birthday was on March 14, and she was just late in posting the pictures:

"mines actually 3/14 so your good lol - happy birthday! im just late to posting."

Simone Biles clarifies fan's confusion

The fan was highly elated over Biles' response. They wrote:

"omg you’re good but thank you so much happy belated birthday!!"

Simone Biles on handling body shaming

2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Biles in action

Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles has a height of 4ft 8 in, and while she is overly content with it, trolls never are. However, she knows how to give it back, and recently revealed how she handled the 'short' jokes.

During a Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked Biles for her advice on handling 'short' jokes, to which the 27-year-old replied:

"Just stare & look at them like they’re stupid. Make them feel awkward.”

Biles further added that she was no longer treated like an 'armrest' because she hadn't let anyone treat her the way they wanted.

“I’m just happy they don’t use me as an 'arm rest' anymore. That use to bug the sh**t out of me”, she added.