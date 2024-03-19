"This one's mine" - Simone Biles shares glimpses of birthday celebrations with husband Jonathan Owens

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles recently gave fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with her husband Jonathan Owens. Biles turned 27th on March 14.

In the pictures, she can be seen donning a black mini-dress with a side waist cutout and butterfly pattern on it. She is also wearing a necklace with Owens' name inscribed on it.

Owens, an American safety who has been recently signed by the Chicago Bears, is captured in a white t-shirt. One can also see a big pink and white birthday cake and small cupcakes on the table.

The most decorated gymnast at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Biles shared these pictures on her Instagram (IG) handle with the caption:

“365 days but this one is mine 🎂🩷🎉🍾🧁✨."

A few days ago, Owens had given fans a glimpse of their night on Biles’ birthday. Biles was clicked relaxing on her couch under a blanket, with the couple's three bulldogs, Lilo, Rambo, and Zeus in the background.

Simone Biles and Owens are often known for sharing their relationship on social media platforms and have always stood by each other during their good and bad days. The couple met each other on a dating app called Raya in March 2020. The two announced they were dating to their Instagram followers in April 2020.

About two years later, the NFL player proposed to Biles in February 2022 as the two got engaged. They then made the announcement on Instagram post-Valentine's Day on February 15.

Biles and Owens were married for the first time in a private courthouse wedding in Texas on April 22, 2023. A couple of weeks later on May 6, they were married again in a grand ceremony in front of their friends and family in Mexico.

Simone Biles received her education through homeschooling

Simone Biles during the Women's All-Round Final on Day Five of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Belgium 2013. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Simone Biles initially went to the Benfer Elementary School in Harris County, Texas.

However, to allow her to increase her training hours from about 20 to 32 hours a week, she changed from going to public school to homeschooling. She verbally agreed to join the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) gymnastics team and signed a National Letter of Intent.

Biles had initially planned to postpone her enrollment till the Summer Olympics 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. However, Simone Biles changed her plans on July 29, 2015, and turned professional, which resulted in her losing the right to compete for UCLA in NCAA tournaments.