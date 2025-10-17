"I will forever love that dance so much"- Rylee Arnold opens up about favorite routine alongside Stephen Nedoroscik in Dancing With the Stars 

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently opened up about her favorite dance routine with the double Olympic medalist gymnast at the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. Arnold is currently participating with American singer Scott Hoying in the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars.

In a recent interview with the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated Magazine, Rylee Arnold opened up about her journey on Dancing with the Stars. When asked about her favorite routine at the dance reality show as a senior choreographer, the 20-year-old choreographer remarked,

“I think I have two favorites, actually. My freestyle with Stephen to ‘Viva la Vida’ by Coldplay. I will forever love that dance so much.”

The choreographer further added,

“And then second would have to be my ‘TikTok Night’ dance that I did with Scott. I love the song, so when I knew that we were doing that for ‘TikTok Night,’ I was so happy, and Jazz in itself is super fun for me to do.”

Rylee Arnold had teamed up with Stephen Nedoroscik for the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars last year. The dancing duo had entered the grand finale, where they finished fourth overall.

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik make their feelings known on receiving a unique memento from a DWTS fan

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik react to receiving a unique memento [Image Source : Getty]

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik previously shared their thoughts on receiving a unique memento from a DWTS fan. During the early leg of the DWTS Tour 2025, the dancing duo received a replica of the mirrorball trophy from one of their fans.

Nedoroscik expressed his joy as he shared the photo with the following caption on his Instagram story,

“We got a mirror ball!!! Thank you very much Gracie.”

In another interview with the Access Hollywood, Nedoroscik talked about the 'sibling bond' between the dancing duo as he remarked,

“One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other.”

Stephen Nedoroscik had participated alongside Rylee Arnold in the DWTS Live Tour 2025, where he also served as the co-host. Arnold had to back out of the final leg of the tour in April due to a knee injury sustained during the tour.

