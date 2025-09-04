Stephen Nedoroscik's former DWTS partner Rylee Arnold reacts to show's new cast featuring Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis and others

Stephen Nedoroscik's former DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shared her thoughts over the latest lineup for the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. The show is gearing up for the 34th season, which will premiere from September 16 onwards.Arnold uploaded her reaction to the new starcast on her Instagram story, which includes gymnast Jordan Chiles, NBA point guard Baron Davis, film &amp; TV actress Danielle Fishel, and more. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning to host the 34th season.Arnold wrote in the caption of her Instagram story:&quot;Absolutely!! The Cast!!&quot;Screengrab of Rylee Arnold's Instagram story [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]The 20-year-old Rylee participated with the double Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik in the 33rd season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars, which was held last year, where the duo finished fourth overall.Arnold had also participated with Nedoroscik in the DWTS Live Tour, where the gymnast served in the capacity of the co-host of the tour. When Stephen Nedoroscik reacted to Rylee Arnold's heartfelt message on the show's 20th anniversaryStephen Nedoroscik reacts to Rylee Arnold's message on DWTS anniversary [Image Source : Getty]In June 2025, the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars' completed two decades since its launch. On this occasion, choreographer Rylee Arnold shared an adorable video of her performance at the grand finale last year with gymnast Nedoroscik. Both performed on the song 'I'll be there for you.'Arnold penned an emotional note on her Instagram profile, stating that it had been a dream of hers to be a part of this show. In her words,“Happy 20 years to @dancingwiththestars 🥹✨🥳 I have grown up watching this show since I was a little girl and have always dreamt of being a part of it one day! I’m so grateful for all the things this show has taught me and the many amazing experiences that have come with it!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe choreographer further added,“I am forever grateful for this show and I constantly pinch myself every day when I’m reminded I’m doing my dream job 🫶🏼 Had to repost my freestyle from this last season because this was hands down my most favorite memory from my DWTS journey so far ❤️‍🔥🤗🥹😭&quot;Nedoroscik, reminiscing about his time at the show, reshared her post on his Instagram story as he added,&quot;Miss this!!&quot;Arnold had previously participated in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, where she finished as runner-up with child artist Miles Brown.