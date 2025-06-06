Stephen Nedoroscik extends wishes to DWTS partner Rylee Arnold on her 20th birthday

Stephen Nedoroscik shared a cute birthday wish for her Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) partner, Rylee Arnold. The pro dancer shared an adorable birthday post on Instagram.

Nedoroscik was offered participation in DWTS after his stellar performance at the Paris Olympics, where he earned two bronze medals in the team all-around event and pommel horse event. He was paired with Arnold in the 33rd season of the show, where they delivered exceptional performances and reached the finals. However, they couldn't earn a podium finish and finished fourth.

The duo reunited at the DWTS tour, which ended early for Arnold due to her ankle injury, and currently, both are busy in their respective professional endeavors. The pro dancer turned 20 on Thursday, June 5, and shared an adorable video on her Instagram where she attempted to capture a cute video of cutting the cake. The post's caption read:

"Just tried to get a cute video with my cute birthday cake 😂🫶🏼"

This video caught Nedoroscik's attention as he commented:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAYY!!!!!"

Nedoroscik’s comment on Instagram

Stephen Nedoroscik recently won the Critics' Choice Real TV Award for his participation in the 33rd season of DWTS.

Stephen Nedoroscik reacted to DWTS partner Rylee Arnold's heartfelt message on the show's 20th anniversary

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, recently celebrated 20 years of the show by sharing the dance video of her finale performance with the gymnast. In the show's finale, which took place in November 2024, they performed to the song 'I'll Be There for You' and also delivered a freestyle routine to Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida'.

Reminiscing this time, the 20-year-old shared the video and penned an emotional note, stating that it had been a dream of hers to be a part of this show.

“Happy 20 years to @dancingwiththestars 🥹✨🥳 I have grown up watching this show since I was a little girl and have always dreamt of being a part of it one day! I’m so grateful for all the things this show has taught me and the many amazing experiences that have come with it!!” Arnold wrote.

In addition, she revealed that her finale performance with Stephen Nedoroscik was her favorite memory from the show.

“I am forever grateful for this show and I constantly pinch myself every day when I’m reminded I’m doing my dream job 🫶🏼 Had to repost my freestyle from this last season because this was hands down my most favorite memory from my DWTS journey so far ❤️‍🔥🤗🥹😭,” she added.

This captured the attention of the gymnast, who reshared this post on his Instagram story and dropped a two-word reaction that read:

"Miss this!!"

Stephen Nedoroscik has returned to gymnastics training under head coach Syque Caesar after renewing his contract with EVO Gymnastics.

