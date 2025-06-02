Stephen Nedoroscik drops a 2-word message to DWTS partner Rylee Arnold’s emotional note on the show's 20th anniversary

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) partner Rylee Arnold penned a heartfelt note on the show’s 20th anniversary. Arnold reflected on her season highlights, calling the freestyle dance routine they performed together last season her favorite memory from the DWTS journey so far.

Ad

The duo finished fourth in Season 33 of the show. During the DWTS finale in November 2024, they were one of the finalists performing. On the season finale, the pair delivered a quickstep to 'I’ll Be There for You' and a freestyle routine to Coldplay’s 'Viva La Vida'.

They impressed the judges and earned a perfect score. Fans also showed their love online. On Sunday, June 1, in celebration of DWTS’s 20th year, Rylee Arnold shared the finale freestyle dance video with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

In the note, she mentioned how it had been her dream to be part of the show, writing:

“Happy 20 years to @dancingwiththestars 🥹✨🥳 I have grown up watching this show since I was a little girl and have always dreamt of being a part of it one day! I’m so grateful for all the things this show has taught me and the many amazing experiences that have come with it!!”

Ad

Arnold added that the freestyle dance she performed with Stephen Nedoroscik last season was her favorite memory from the DWTS journey.

“I am forever grateful for this show and I constantly pinch myself every day when I’m reminded I’m doing my dream job 🫶🏼 Had to repost my freestyle from this last season because this was hands down my most favorite memory from my DWTS journey so far ❤️‍🔥🤗🥹😭,” she explained.

Ad

Ad

Nedoroscik reshared the post as his story and penned a two-word message that read:

“Miss this!!”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@stephen_nedoroscik)

Stephen Nedoroscik had a successful 2024 season, helping Team USA to secure its first men’s gymnastics team podium finish in 16 years. He also earned an individual bronze medal in the men’s pommel horse event at the Paris Games.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik shared a heartfelt note after the conclusion of the DWTS tour

Dancing With the Stars live- Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the DWTS show, Stephen Nedoroscik joined the DWTS live tour, which concluded last month. Rylee Arnold was a part of the tour but was forced to end it early due to an ankle injury.

Ad

The American gymnast co-hosted the show alongside Emma Slater. Following the tour's conclusion, Nedoroscik shared highlights with a heartfelt note on Instagram that read:

“I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible — together you all made it so enjoyable.”

In his note, he further expressed his gratitude to Arnold for being an amazing dance partner and a friend throughout the journey and highlighted his regret that they didn’t get to share a proper final dance. Stephen Nedoroscik also extended his thanks to the entire cast and fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More