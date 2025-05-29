Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to DWTS cast's cowboy dance from the iconic tour

Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik recently reacted to an iconic dance from the DWTS Tour. The gymnast participated in the live tour, which concluded on April 20.

Ad

The official Instagram page of Dancing with the Stars Live Tour shared a video from the preparations for the DWTS Live Tour, where the tour members, including Nedoroscik, performed a live cowboy jig. The video was captioned on Instagram as:

"T•R•O•U•B•L•E"

Nedoroscik immediately responded to the same by commenting:

"I hear we got some restless cowboys heading this way to stir up a ruckus"

Ad

Trending

The DWTS tour's official page responded:

"@stephen_nedoroscik we miss you sheriff!"

Screengrab of Stephen Nedoroscik's response on DWTS Tour video [Image Source: DWTS Tour Official Instagram]

For the uninitiated, Stephen Nedoroscik was one of the core members of the DWTS Live Tour, which commenced in January 2025 and wrapped up by April 2025. The 26-year-old gymnast was also the co-host for the tour, which included guest celebrities like Olympic medalist and rugby player Ilona Maher.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik had participated in the 33rd season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. Nedoroscik teamed up with young choreographer Rylee Arnold and cruised his way through the grand finale, where the dancing duo finished as fourth overall.

When Stephen Nedoroscik reflected on his childhood connection with gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik in action at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik has made a name for himself in world gymnastics, despite suffering from two vision disorders and asthma. The 26-year-old gymnast opened up on his childhood connection with gymnastics in a podcast conducted in November 2024.

Ad

In his conversation on The Squeeze podcast, Nedoroscik mentioned [6:25 onwards]:

"I started at the ripe age of four and a half. I was always my parents' monkey boy. I was just like chaotic of a kid. So they were like 'all right, we're going to shove him into something, maybe redirect this energy'. First day in there, I climbed a 15ft rope at four-and-a-half, which is really cool."

Ad

Ad

Nedoroscik added:

"That's my first interaction with gymnastics, and literally after that, pre-school class, they were like 'Do you want to join the team and do gymnastics' and they invited me to do that, and it was like love at first sight."

Stephen Nedoroscik created history at the Paris Olympics last year. After ending the Olympic medal drought for Team USA in the men's team all-around event, the 26-year-old gymnast won another bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More