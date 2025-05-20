Stephen Nedoroscik’s off-season grind draws praise from 2025 DWTS Live Tour member & choreographer

Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse champion, recently drew the attention of Dancing with the Stars Live tour member and choreographer Ezra Sosa. Sosa shared his reaction to the recent social media update by the gymnast.

Ad

Nedoroscik became a sensation after his bronze medal finish on Pommel Horse at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympian became part of the popular reality show Dancing with the Stars. Nedoroscik, along with his dance partner Rylee Arnold, qualified for the finals at the show, finishing in fourth place.

In a recent Instagram post, the Olympic medalist shared a new partnership with popular gym institution Planet Fitness, showcasing his fitness and enthusiasm. Fellow Dancing with the Stars Live Tour member Ezra Sosa reacted to this and shared:

Ad

Trending

"dude your motivation on tour was CRAZY"

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)

Nedoroscik was part of the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour earlier this year. With the tour now over, the Olympic gymnast has found his way back to the pommel horse training at Evo Gymnastics.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik and his family were contestants at the popular game show Family Fued and recent Rubik's cube honor

Stephen Nedoroscik has renewed his contract with Mag Foundation and resumed training at the Evo Gymnastics in Sarasota, Florida. Nedoroscik was back at the Pommel Horse training for the competition season, taking a break over the weekend. Nedoroscik and his family were part of the popular game show Family Feud. The pommel horse champion shared on Instagram:

Ad

"Had the best weekend with the fam!! Seriously so so cool that we all got to be on Celebrity Family Feud and it is totally gonna be worth the watch when it airs sometime this summer 😂 Thank you so much @familyfeudabc for having us 🫶🏻"

Ad

Nedoroscik's pommel-horse routine won him the bronze and the US Men's national gymnastics team a bronze medal after a 16-year Olympic medal drought. One thing that helped the Olympian calm his nerves during the competition was the Rubik's Cube. And now it sits as an artefact in the Summer Olympics gallery at the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Usopmuseum shared on their Instagram:

"ARTIFACT IN ACTION: To Stephen Nedoroscik, a Rubik’s Cube wasn’t just a puzzle—it was a way to quiet the noise. Before competing, he’d solve it again and again to steady his focus and calm his nerves. That ritual helped carry him to two Olympic bronze medals in Paris."

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik will compete next in the 2025 US Championships and is eyeing a podium result at the 2028 LA Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More