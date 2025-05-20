  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Stephen Nedoroscik’s off-season grind draws praise from 2025 DWTS Live Tour member & choreographer

Stephen Nedoroscik’s off-season grind draws praise from 2025 DWTS Live Tour member & choreographer

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified May 20, 2025 20:43 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Stephen Nedoroscik at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse champion, recently drew the attention of Dancing with the Stars Live tour member and choreographer Ezra Sosa. Sosa shared his reaction to the recent social media update by the gymnast.

Ad

Nedoroscik became a sensation after his bronze medal finish on Pommel Horse at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympian became part of the popular reality show Dancing with the Stars. Nedoroscik, along with his dance partner Rylee Arnold, qualified for the finals at the show, finishing in fourth place.

In a recent Instagram post, the Olympic medalist shared a new partnership with popular gym institution Planet Fitness, showcasing his fitness and enthusiasm. Fellow Dancing with the Stars Live Tour member Ezra Sosa reacted to this and shared:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"dude your motivation on tour was CRAZY"
Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik&#039;s Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)
Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)

Nedoroscik was part of the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour earlier this year. With the tour now over, the Olympic gymnast has found his way back to the pommel horse training at Evo Gymnastics.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik and his family were contestants at the popular game show Family Fued and recent Rubik's cube honor

Stephen Nedoroscik has renewed his contract with Mag Foundation and resumed training at the Evo Gymnastics in Sarasota, Florida. Nedoroscik was back at the Pommel Horse training for the competition season, taking a break over the weekend. Nedoroscik and his family were part of the popular game show Family Feud. The pommel horse champion shared on Instagram:

Ad
"Had the best weekend with the fam!! Seriously so so cool that we all got to be on Celebrity Family Feud and it is totally gonna be worth the watch when it airs sometime this summer 😂 Thank you so much @familyfeudabc for having us 🫶🏻"
Ad

Nedoroscik's pommel-horse routine won him the bronze and the US Men's national gymnastics team a bronze medal after a 16-year Olympic medal drought. One thing that helped the Olympian calm his nerves during the competition was the Rubik's Cube. And now it sits as an artefact in the Summer Olympics gallery at the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Usopmuseum shared on their Instagram:

"ARTIFACT IN ACTION: To Stephen Nedoroscik, a Rubik’s Cube wasn’t just a puzzle—it was a way to quiet the noise. Before competing, he’d solve it again and again to steady his focus and calm his nerves. That ritual helped carry him to two Olympic bronze medals in Paris."
Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik will compete next in the 2025 US Championships and is eyeing a podium result at the 2028 LA Olympics.

About the author
Shantnu Dobhal

Shantnu Dobhal

A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications