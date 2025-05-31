Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold attends Kendrick Lamar and SZA's concert with a 'cute date'

American artistic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold attended a concert with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. The DWTS choreographer returned from a trip to Copenhagen a couple of days ago.

Arnold attended a joint concert of artists Kendrick Lamar and Solana Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, along with her boyfriend, Lyons. The 19-year-old choreographer posted multiple stories about the same on her Instagram profile.

Arnold captioned one of the Instagram stories as:

"My cute date."

In another of her stories, the choreographer shared a glimpse of SZA entertaining the crowd. Arnold wrote:

"Perfect night, this concert was just too good."

Arnold was equally in awe of Kendrick Lamar. She posted snapshots of their performances, which she captioned:

"@kendricklamar was so so good."

Screengrabs of Rylee Arnold's Instagram stories on Kendrick Lamar and SZA [Image Source : Rylee Arnold's Instagram]

Arnold previously reacted to her dance partner Stephen Nedoroscik's major honor at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards. The double Olympic medalist gymnast won the Male Star of the Year award for his appearance on the 33rd season of the dance reality show, 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Arnold couldn't hold back her excitement as she posted on her Instagram story:

"The most deserving!!! I'm so proud of you @stephen_nedoroscik."

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold last participated in the DWTS Live Tour. She had to withdraw before the final leg of the tour due to an ankle injury she sustained during practice.

When Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik with Rylee Arnold during one of the rehearsals for DWTS Season 33 [Image Source: Getty]

In November 2024, Stephen Nedoroscik talked about his first impression of his dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend, Walker Lyons, in his interview with Access Hollywood. This came a week before the grand finale of Dancing with the Stars' Season 33, which took place on November 26, 2024.

Nedoroscik recalled the first time he met Lyons. He mentioned (via Access Hollywood's YouTube channel):

"We were in a little bit of a dance, he walked in, and I was like, 'Oh shoot... this is weird. I’m dancing.' But he seemed like such a nice guy—definitely, definitely a sweet dude. He held the door for me. I could tell he was polite from the start, so that’s always a great sign." (1:07)

Arnold added:

"No, I knew that Stephen was going to like him, and I knew that Walker was going to love Stephen because they are both just happy and kind guys. I’ve asked almost everyone for relationship advice, but I honestly look up to Stephen and Tess’s relationship so much."

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold had been dating Walker Lyons for a long time, but it was only in October 2024 that the choreographer officially 'hard-launched' her relationship with the football player from USC Trojans.

