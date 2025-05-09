Stephen Nedoroscik’s DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares adorable moments at the airport with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Rylee Arnold, Dance With the Stars (DWTS) partner of Olympic pommel horse star Stephen Nedoroscik, recently shared glimpses of enjoying time with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, at the airport. The couple was returning from a vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Arnold shared a video of Lyons playing the baby grand piano on Instagram and captioned it:

“Get you a man that can do both @walkerlyons”

Screenshot of Instagram story (Image via IG/@ryleearnold1)

On The Squeeze Podcast, Rylee Arnold shared the story of how her relationship with Walker Lyons began with an unexpected Uber ride. She was on her way to a mall to get an outfit for DWTS. During the ride, she struck up a conversation with the driver about dance and life.

The driver mentioned her nephew, a football player at the University of California, and suggested he might be a perfect match for her. She even encouraged her to check out his Instagram. Later, her sisters also sent her a TikTok of the same guy, and figured they had a lot of mutual friends. Arnold followed him on Instagram, began talking, and eventually they started dating. She made their relationship public last year.

Rylee Arnold, who has paired with Harry Jowsey in DWTS season 32, partnered with Stephen Nedoroscik in the following season. The pair finished in fourth place. She was present in the DWTS tour as well, but had to pull out after the Salt Lake City show due to an ankle injury. Kailyn Rodgers from the DWTS troupe replaced her for the remaining stops.

Stephen Nedoroscik secured two bronze medals for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics on the pommel horse. He is also one of the top artistic gymnasts in the men’s category.

Nedoroscik often credited Arnold with helping him hone his dance skills. The two shared a close bond and had even gone on double dates with their partners, Walker Lyons and Tess McCracken, at the premiere of the movie Wicked.

When Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about Rylee Arnold's boyfriend

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at Dancing With The Stars, 2024. - Source: Getty

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Stephen Nedoroscik mentioned that Rylee Arnold’s optimism made her easy to work with. In turn, she acknowledged Nedoroscik's dedication and hard work during their time on Dancing with the Stars.

Nedoroscik recalled the first time he met Rylee Arnold's boyfriend.

"We were in a little bit of a dance, he walked in, and I was like, 'Oh shoot... this is weird. I’m dancing. But he seemed like such a nice guy—definitely, definitely a sweet dude. He held the door for me. I could tell he was polite from the start, so that’s always a great sign," he said

Rylee Arnold, meanwhile, had no doubts the two would get along, saying:

"No, I knew that Stephen was going to like him, and I knew that Walker was going to love Stephen because they are both just happy and kind guys. I’ve asked almost everyone for relationship advice, but I honestly look up to Stephen and Tess’s relationship so much."

ABC announced DWTS season 34 on April 22, 2025, and Rylee Arnold is likely to participate in the upcoming season.

