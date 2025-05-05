Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares highlights with boyfriend Walker Lyons from their time in Mexico

Stephen Nedoroscik's former dance partner, Rylee Arnold, is spending quality time with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, in Los Cabos, Mexico. From chilling at the beaches to having exquisite meals, Arnold shared glimpses of her vacation.

The Olympian, Stephen Nedoroscik, partnered with Rylee Arnold for Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. The pair was one of the finalists of the show. Meanwhile, their freestyle performance on Viva La Vida by Coldplay got the full score. The cumulative score of the previous performance and the fans' votes placed them fourth on the show. Nedoroscik and Arnold partnered up again for the Dancing with the Stars tour, where they co-hosted the show; Arnold had to pull out at the beginning of the tour due to an ankle injury.

In the recent Instagram stories, Rylee Arnold seemed to be relaxing in Los Cabos with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. She shared her four-word reaction:

"Been the best time!! @walkerlyons"

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's Instagram story (@ryleearnold1/ig)

The couple also visited the French restaurant called Bagatelle Los Cabos. Arnold shared on her Instagram story:

"Went to @bagatellelodcabos tonight and it was so much fun!!!!"

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's Instagram story (@ryleearnold1/ig)

Nedoroscik's dancing partner from Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will return for another season with DWTS. Rylee Arnold will be switching roles, and the former dancing partner of Stephen Nedoroscik will be co-hosting the show with Ezra Sosa.

The Rubik's Cube of Stephen Nedoroscik is now an artifact at the Museum

United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum posted a reel on their Instagram in which Nedoroscik solved a Rubik's cube in 32:13 seconds. 'usopmuseum' shared a new addition to their artefacts in the museum:

ARTIFACT IN ACTION: To Stephen Nedoroscik, a Rubik’s Cube wasn’t just a puzzle—it was a way to quiet the noise. Before competing, he’d solve it again and again to steady his focus and calm his nerves. That ritual helped carry him to two Olympic bronze medals in Paris. In December, when Stephen visited the Museum with the rest of the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics National Team, he solved one more—this time for fun. Now it’s on display in the Summer Games Gallery. What artifact should we put in motion next?

Stephen Nedoroscik used a Rubik's Cube to calm his nerves before a big game; he did the same during his 2024 Paris Olympic campaign. He became a global phenomenon with his Pommel horse routine that took the US Men's Gymnastics team to a bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Rubik's Cube of Nedoroscik is now on display at the Summer Games Gallery in the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

