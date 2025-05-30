Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold reacts as the Olympic medalist wins major award

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) partner Rylee Arnold recently shared her thoughts on the former winning at the Critics' Choice Awards. The 26-year-old double Olympic gymnast was declared the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards winner for his stint on the 33rd season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars.
The 19-year-old choreographer expressed her joy over this news on her latest Instagram story. Arnold also wrote that Nedoroscik deserved this award, and she was very proud of his achievement.
Arnold's Instagram story had the following caption:
"The most deserving!!! I'm so proud of you @stephen_nedoroscik"
Nedoroscik couldn't believe his luck when he was announced as the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards winner. He immediately expressed his shock in the comment section of the DWTS post as he commented:
"WHAAAAT OMG!!!"
The 26-year-old gymnast later posted an Instagram story expressing his joy at the victory. He captioned the post:
"Feeling so blessed right now. 🫶 Thank you🙏"
Stephen Nedoroscik impressed everyone with his dancing skills at the 33rd season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. Together with Rylee Arnold, the double Olympic medalist gymnast placed fourth overall in the grand finale. Nedoroscik went on to become the co-host of the subsequent DWTS Live Tour.
Stephen Nedoroscik makes a major move to continue his gymnastics career after the DWTS Tour
In a major move after the DWTS Tour, Stephen Nedoroscik has decided to continue with his gymnastics career. The double Olympic medalist has officially renewed his contract with EVO Gymnastics and will return to practice under coach Syque Caesar.
After the DWTS Tour came to an end, the 26-year-old gymnast shared glimpses of his return to training on his Instagram profile. Nedoroscik posted on his Instagram account:
“Wasn’t gonna post for the first day back because it was underwhelming and kinda buns BUT SECOND DAY BACK WAS INSANE.”
Stephen Nedoroscik had been unable to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. However, he more than made up for it by winning the gold medal in the pommel horse event at the World Championships in 2021.
Nedoroscik rose through the ranks to make it to the Paris Olympics, where he won the individual bronze at the pommel horse event and contributed to the men's team all-around bronze medal, ending the USA's Olympic drought in this event after 16 years.