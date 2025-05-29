Stephen Nedoroscik makes his feelings known as he wins big at Critics Choice Real TV awards

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik shared his reaction to winning two Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Nedoroscik competed in the 33rd season of the reality show Dancing With The Stars, where he finished fourth overall alongside his partner Rylee Arnold. Nedoroscik would later go on to co-host the show's live tour, which concluded last month. His efforts on the show were rewarded as he won big at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Nedoroscik made his international breakthrough at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won two bronze medals. Nedoroscik specializes in the pommel horse event, which is widely regarded as one of the most technically difficult events in gymnastics. He started competing in collegiate gymnastics for Penn State University, where he won two national championships on pommel horse.

Nedoroscik appeared to be in shock as Dancing With The Stars won two critics choice awards: one for Best Competition Series and the other for Nedoroscik who won Male Star of the Year. On DWTS' official Instagram account, they shared the happy news:

"Congrats to everyone at #DWTS for the #CriticsChoice Real TV Awards win for Best Competition Series AND @stephen_nedoroscik for Male Star of the Year 🤩"

Nedoroscik commented on the post, writing:

"WHAAAAT OMG!!!"

Still taken from the DWTS Instagram account (Source: @dancingwiththestars/Instagram)

Nedoroscik also shared his reaction on his Instagram story, writing:

"Feeling so blessed right now. 🫶 Thank you🙏"

Still taken from Nedoroscik's Instagram (Source: @stephen_nedoroscik/Instagram)

Stephen Nedoroscik was not the only high-profile star to appear on the DWTS Live Tour, with rugby player Ilona Maher and season 33 finalist Chandler Kinney also performing.

Stephen Nedoroscik on going from gymnastics to dancing

Nedoroscik at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik revealed how difficult the transition was to go from gymnastics to dancing. After competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik made the surprising decision to compete on Dancing With The Stars. His performances were impressive as he came close to winning the show.

In an interview on the talk show known as Sherri, Nedoroscik was asked about his transition to dancing. To this, he said (4:28 onwards):

"You know I never could have expected it, but dance kicked my butt, oh my gosh. It is unbelievably difficult and I mean, I had the time of my life but that transitional period from like 'I'm an Olympian' to suddenly 'I'm the worst dancer ever and I need to impress millions of people.'"

Stephen Nedoroscik is set to compete in his next gymnastic competition in August, when the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be held.

