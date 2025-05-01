“I will mush your face" - Former NFL player Danny Amendola recalls his initial interaction with Ilona Maher

Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars featured a host of sporting personalities, including Ilona Maher and Danny Amendola amongst others. Recently, Amendola recalled his first interaction with Maher, hilariously narrating the duo's exchange.

Ad

Maher has been a popular rugby player since the Tokyo Olympics, but her fame skyrocketed after the Paris Olympics, where she led Team USA to a historic bronze medal in the rugby sevens event. On the other hand, Amendola led an incredible career as a wide receiver in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls as part of the New England Patriots.

In 2024, both the sporting stars made an appearance on DWTS. Recently, in an episode of the Games with Names podcast, Danny Amendola looked back on his time on the show. Naming Maher as the best friend he made on the show, he heaped praise on the Olympic medalist, saying,

Ad

Trending

“Ilona Maher is somebody I really kind of gravitated to. An amazing rugby player, she's out in Europe right now playing rugby. She was a great person to be around. I took her to a couple workouts with me too. She's a beast, she's strong as s**t, she's tough as nails.”

He went on to add that Maher also had a knack for trash talk. He recalled the duo's first interaction, saying,

Ad

“She's always talking s**t too. I remember it was the first day of Dancing With The Stars, I was going to get like a coffee or something and we had just met briefly, we were trying to connect a little bit. She came over and just immediately started talking s**t, ‘you can't tackle me, I will mush your face into the ground.’ I'm like listen, ‘I’m not going to let you get close to me’.”

Ad

Ad

Ilona Maher and Danny Amendola share a hilarious glimpse of themselves dancing together

On season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Ilona Maher was paired with Alan Bersten, while Danny Amendola was partnered with Witney Carson. However, this didn't stop the two sporting superstars from trying their hand at dancing with each other.

In a hilarious video shared by Maher on Instagram, the rugby medalist teamed up with the NFL champion for a quick dance. In the video, Amendola tries to dip Maher, only for her to try and dip him back. The post was captioned,

Ad

“When two contact athletes meet.”

In their appearance on Dancing With The Stars, Danny Amendola placed fifth alongside Witney Carson, while Ilona Maher finished second with Alan Bersten.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More