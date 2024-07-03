Riley Gaines has once again questioned transgender athletes' participation in women's sports following the victory of Nikki Hiltz in women's 1500m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Gaines claimed that transgender athletes such as Hiltz wanted to compete in women's sports because they possessed an advantage.

Nikki Hiltz is a highly accomplished distance runner from the USA, holding the American record in the mile. They were the 1500m champion from the 2023 US National Championships and defended their crown this year at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Hiltz stormed to victory in 3:55.53s, beating Elle St. Pierre’s Olympic trials meet record from 2021. The 29-year-old secured their maiden qualification to the Olympic Games and is set to become the first openly non-binary athlete to represent Team USA in 1500m at the Summer Olympics.

While Hiltz dedicated their victory to the LGBTQI+ community, Riley Gaines had an entirely different take on their qualification. The former swimmer questioned transgender athletes for competing in women's sports instead of men's, answering herself that they ‘would never be able to succeed' by doing so.

"A female who identifies as trans earned a spot on the U.S. women's Olympic team. I wonder why she didn't try out for the men's team. It's almost as if she understands she would never be able to compete or succeed at same level against the men. Telling," she wrote on X.

However, Gaines clarified in another post on X that she wasn't against Nikki Hiltz's qualification in the women's 1500m squad given that they are biologically female. The 24-year-old has been vocal against participation of biological males in women's sports but claimed that Hiltz had achieved an ‘incredible feat’.

"Let it be known I think it's great that she earned a spot on the women's team. Incredible feat (so long as no PEDs are used). Just pointing out the hypocrisy and double standard. The women's category has become a catch all," Gaines added.

Riley Gaines celebrates Lia Thomas being banned from competing in elite competitions including Paris Olympics 2024

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX-Riley Gaines testifies (Source: GETTY)

Lia Thomas recently lost the legal battle against World Aquatics in CAS where she had challenged the organization’s rules that ban transgender swimmers who have gone through ‘male puberty’ from participating in women's elite competitions. The CAS ruling also meant Thomas won't be able to compete at the Paris Olympics in the women’s competions.

Riley Gaines, who tied with Thomas for fifth position at the 2022 NCAA Championships, welcomed the court's ruling. She claimed that the decision was a victory for women and girls everywhere.

"Great news! Lia Thomas won't be able to compete in women's category at the Olympics or any other elite competition. He has just lost his legal battle in Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling. This a victory for women's and girls everywhere," she wrote on X.

Riley Gaines had tied for fifth position with Thomas in the 200m freestyle after they clocked a similar timing. However, the trophy was handed to the transgender swimmer, causing public outcry and also resulting in Gaines turning into a full-time activist in the following months.

