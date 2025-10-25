'I wouldn’t be anywhere without them' - Joscelyn Roberson sends an emotional message after winning bronze at World Gymnastics Championships

American gymnast Josceyln Roberson turned emotional after making it to the podium at the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta. The American gymnast won a bronze medal in the vault event. In her conversation with the media after the event, Roberson revealed how she overcame mental struggles to win her first individual medal at the World Championships. Roberson also added that she had lost all her confidence before the vault finals. In her words, &quot;I feel so good, I mean these vaults have given me so much trouble, so just being able to go out there and do my normal, I mean I still didn't do the Cheng, um, but I decided to play it safe. I mean I've been dealing with a lot of mental um, stuff that I didn't think I would deal with, just because I got injured at the last Worlds, and then when I got here, I just got really in my head about it, and like lost all my confidence. So just finding all that confidence again, um, I'm really proud of myself.&quot; [00:05 onwards] Joscelyn Roberson also shared some photos from the event on her Instagram profile. Roberson thanked everyone for their constant support, as she wrote, &quot;WORLD BRONZE MEDALIST!! I’m so beyond honored and grateful to a part of Team USA. I’m also so thankful for my entire support system; I wouldn’t be anywhere without them🤍🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoscelyn Roberson had previously participated in the 2023 World Championships held in Antwerp, Belgium. The 19-year-old gymnast contributed to the victory in the women’s team all-around event for the USA.When Joscelyn Roberson got real about facing pressure ahead of competing at the World Championships 2025Joscelyn Roberson at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Jakarta 2025 [Image Source : Getty] Joscelyn Roberson previously shared her thoughts about facing the pressure ahead of the World Championships being held in Jakarta. The 19-year-old gymnast remarked in a video shared by the Instagram page of Arkansas Razorbacks, &quot;When you compete for Team USA, it's on such a bigger scale. The entire country is watching you. It's just a different level of pressure, I feel like. I take wearing anything on my back with so much pride and honor, and I just think it's so important to represent whatever you're representing as best as you can.&quot; [00:02 onwards] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoscelyn Roberson had signed up as a collegiate gymnast with the Arkansas Razorbacks in November 2023. The 19-year-old gymnast also traveled with the women's gymnastics contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympics as an alternate gymnast.