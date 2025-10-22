“Eternally greatful”- Simone Biles teammate Joscelyn Roberson makes feelings known after comeback at World Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles' WCC teammate, Joscelyn Roberson, penned a heartfelt note after making a comeback at the World Championships after a wobbly stint in 2023. The 19-year-old was part of the US women's team that year, but she injured herself during the vault warmup, ultimately being sidelined from the remaining competition. Simone Biles has trained at her parents' gym, World Champions Centre, since parting ways with Aimee Boorman and joining the French couple, Cecile and Laurent Landi, as her coaches. Over the years, WCC has produced several World and Olympic champions and welcomed teenager Joscelyn Roberson in 2022. The Texarkana native has since trained in an elite environment and even received guidance from the most-decorated US gymnast, Biles. Roberson accompanied Biles and others to the 2023 World Championships, where she contributed scores that helped the U.S. squad qualify for the finals. However, she suffered an ankle injury during a vault warm-up and sat out the remainder of the competition after being assisted out of the arena. Cut to 2025, Roberson not only helped her team qualify for the finals but also secured a spot in the vault finals, scheduled for October 24, 2025. Emotionally reflecting on her global campaign, Simone Biles' teammate penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle, writing:&quot;Eternally grateful and honored to be back on the world stage!🌎 Qualifications are done, vault finals soon&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 19-year-old signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks in November 2023 and traveled to the Paris Olympics as an alternate in 2024. Although she didn’t compete, she remained a constant presence on the sidelines, cheering on Simone Biles and the team as they won gold. Joscelyn Roberson received a note of motivation from Simone Biles before her competitionBiles at the Paris 2024 - Gymnastics - Source: GettySimone Biles and Joscelyn Roberson haven't just been teammates but also shared a beautiful camaraderie on and off the mat. The former, who has been unsure of her gymnastics return after the Paris Games, continues to support her younger counterparts in person or on social media. At the 2025 World Championships, when Roberson faced a dilemma about whether she would only compete on the floor routine and sit out of the vault competition, Biles hopped in with a motivational message. Speaking about that with the reporters, the teenage gymnast said:“Even Simone texted me. She was like, ‘You’re doing great. You look great. You’ve trained so hard for this, just do your normal.’”Roberson's floor routines were marred by wobbly landings, but she executed a double-twisting Yurchenko and stuck a Lopez on vault.