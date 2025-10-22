Simone Biles rallies in support of WCC teammates Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor as they advance at the World Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles extended her heartfelt support to her WCC teammates, Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor, as they qualified for the finals in their respective events at the 2025 World Championships. The veteran, along with other World and Olympic gold medalists such as Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, still has her future in competitive gymnastics undecided.

Ad

Simone Biles has remained a dominant figure in the gymnastics world since her historic performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She vied for title defense at the Tokyo Games but failed to do so in the wake of twisties. However, she returned to action at the 2023 World Championships after a two-year hiatus and led the US women's gymnastics team to its sixth World title, besides racking up individual wins.

The 28-year-old continued her momentum at the 2024 Paris Olympics, extending her gold medal count to 11, becoming the most decorated US gymnast, surpassing Shannon Miller. Now, as the legend left her future in doubt, she didn't fail to cheer on her fellow World Champions Center gymnasts at the 2025 World Championships.

Ad

Trending

Joscelyn Roberson, who was part of the team at the 2023 World Championships, qualified for the vault final despite dealing with injuries. Newcomer Dulcy Caylor has been a formidable presence in the ongoing Worlds edition. She made her way to the all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise finals, looking forward to maintaining Team USA's winning streak.

Biles shared Roberson's achievement on her Instagram story and wrote:

"@josc_roberson ilyyyy"

She also extended her wishes to Caylor, writing:

Ad

"GO @dulcycaylor so proud of you!! Go WCC!!"

Simone Biles extends support to Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles has been enjoying her time off the gymnastics mat, supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, in his NFL career, taking frequent vacations, and attending events, besides inspiring the up-and-coming generations.

Ad

Simone Biles sent a motivational message to Joscelyn Roberson ahead of her performances

Biles and Roberson at the USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days - Source: Getty

Joscelyn Roberson, 19, moved from Texarkana to train at Biles’ parents’ gym, World Champions Centre, seeking a better training environment and the chance to be around elite gymnasts. She gained a new level of confidence from Biles and even accompanied her to the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 Paris Games as an alternate.

Ad

At the 2025 World Championships, while dealing with persistent injuries, Roberson cast doubt on her participation in the vault. That's when she received an encouraging message from the 30-time World medalist, as she shared with the reporters.

“Even Simone texted me. She was like, ‘You’re doing great. You look great. You’ve trained so hard for this, just do your normal.’” (via Olympics.com)

Simone Biles has not yet confirmed whether she will return as a competitor for the 2028 LA Olympics. However, she has assured that she will be present at the Games in a different role, if not as a contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More