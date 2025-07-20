"Simone Biles is the busiest human ever"- Joscelyn Roberson opens up as Olympic gold medalist fulfills her wish at US Classic

Joscelyn Roberson reacted to gymnastics legend Simone Biles' presence at the US Classic 2025. Though she didn't participate herself, the 28-year-old gymnast turned up to cheer her fellow teammates.In a conversation with the media after the US Classic, Roberson mentioned how Biles took time out for this tournament, despite being extremely busy. She was elated that the Olympic champion gymnast kept her word. In her words,&quot;It means the world. I mean, she's the busiest human ever. Like she was at the SB three days, two days ago, and um she called me and said like 'okay I have this and this but if you really want me there, I'll be there' (US Classic), and I was like, 'I kind of really want you there', and she's like 'Okay, so it's done.' &quot; [1:05 onwards]Simone Biles had turned up to cheer for Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor, who are also her training partners at the World Champions Center. For the unversed, World Champions Center is a gymnastics training center in Spring, Texas, which is owned by Biles' adoptive parents, Ron and Nellie Biles.Simone Biles hasn't participated in a gymnastics meet since her last appearance at the Paris Olympics. The gymnast hopes to compete for the USA at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta in October 2025.When Simone Biles had a strained relationship with Nellie BilesSimone with her adoptive parents, Ron and Nellie Biles [Image Source : Getty]Simone Biles once recounted the time when she had a strained relationship with her adoptive mother, Nellie Biles. In a conversation with bustle.com in 2019, the gymnast revealed that though they had clashes, they eventually resolved them through open dialogue. In her words,&quot;Our relationship is not always perfect, though — from 14 to 16 years old, I butted heads a lot with her. My mom always has to be right, and you know, me being a young teenager, I always wanted to be right. Those years were difficult, but we fixed it with communication. I learned that I always have to say exactly how I’m feeling, so she knows how to handle it.&quot;Simone Biles was adopted by Nellie Biles [her biological grandmother] and Ronald Biles [her biological grandfather] when she was six years old. Both Ron and Nellie Biles have played a crucial role in Biles' emergence as the most decorated gymnast of all time.