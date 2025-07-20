  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles
  • "Simone Biles is the busiest human ever"- Joscelyn Roberson opens up as Olympic gold medalist fulfills her wish at US Classic

"Simone Biles is the busiest human ever"- Joscelyn Roberson opens up as Olympic gold medalist fulfills her wish at US Classic

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:16 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials &ndash; Gymnastics - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Josceyln Roberson shares her thoughts on Simone Biles' presence at the US Classic 2025 [Imahge Source : Getty]

Joscelyn Roberson reacted to gymnastics legend Simone Biles' presence at the US Classic 2025. Though she didn't participate herself, the 28-year-old gymnast turned up to cheer her fellow teammates.

Ad

In a conversation with the media after the US Classic, Roberson mentioned how Biles took time out for this tournament, despite being extremely busy. She was elated that the Olympic champion gymnast kept her word. In her words,

"It means the world. I mean, she's the busiest human ever. Like she was at the SB three days, two days ago, and um she called me and said like 'okay I have this and this but if you really want me there, I'll be there' (US Classic), and I was like, 'I kind of really want you there', and she's like 'Okay, so it's done.' " [1:05 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Simone Biles had turned up to cheer for Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor, who are also her training partners at the World Champions Center. For the unversed, World Champions Center is a gymnastics training center in Spring, Texas, which is owned by Biles' adoptive parents, Ron and Nellie Biles.

Simone Biles hasn't participated in a gymnastics meet since her last appearance at the Paris Olympics. The gymnast hopes to compete for the USA at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta in October 2025.

Ad

When Simone Biles had a strained relationship with Nellie Biles

Simone with her adoptive parents, Ron and Nellie Biles [Image Source : Getty]
Simone with her adoptive parents, Ron and Nellie Biles [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once recounted the time when she had a strained relationship with her adoptive mother, Nellie Biles. In a conversation with bustle.com in 2019, the gymnast revealed that though they had clashes, they eventually resolved them through open dialogue. In her words,

Ad
"Our relationship is not always perfect, though — from 14 to 16 years old, I butted heads a lot with her. My mom always has to be right, and you know, me being a young teenager, I always wanted to be right. Those years were difficult, but we fixed it with communication. I learned that I always have to say exactly how I’m feeling, so she knows how to handle it."

Simone Biles was adopted by Nellie Biles [her biological grandmother] and Ronald Biles [her biological grandfather] when she was six years old. Both Ron and Nellie Biles have played a crucial role in Biles' emergence as the most decorated gymnast of all time.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications