Simone Biles once opened up about the strained period between her and her adoptive mother, Nellie. Biles was adopted by Nellie and her husband, Ronald, when she was six years old.Nellie played an important role in Biles' legendary gymnastics career. She showed her consistent and unwavering support for the American gymnast throughout her career. She enrolled Biles in a gym class after a daycare trip where the gymnast noticed her passion for the sport. Biles' mother also encouraged her to take therapy. She attended all of Biles' competitions, including the Paris Games.Although they shared a strong relationship, it was always smooth as they experienced several tough periods, particularly during Biles' teenage years. Their relationship in these phases was marked by frequent clashes. However, the mother-daughter duo resolved the differences by open communication.&quot;Our relationship is not always perfect, though — from 14 to 16 years old, I butted heads a lot with her,&quot; Bile said. &quot;My mom always has to be right, and you know, me being a young teenager, I always wanted to be right. Those years were difficult, but we fixed it with communication. I learned that I always have to say exactly how I’m feeling, so she knows how to handle it.&quot; (via bustle.com in 2019)&quot;Without my mother, I wouldn't be as strong and confident in anything I do,&quot; Biles added.Simone Biles was adopted by her grandparents as her biological mother was incapable of providing for her and her siblings due to alcohol and drug addiction.Simone Biles gets honoured with two ESPY awardsSimone Biles during the 2025 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)Simone Biles recently won two awards at the 2025 EPSY Awards. The event was held on Wednesday, July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The legendary gymnast was honoured with the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women’s Sports.She achieved the prestigious feat for her incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games, where she collected her second Olympic gold medal in the all-around event. To receive the award, the multiple-time Olympian donned a stunning blue sequined gown custom-made by Zac Posen and Athleta, which she paired with a glossy bob with sleek waves and diamond jewellery by EFFY. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles won the best championship performance over Basketball star Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, and Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy. She was the only woman nominated in the category.