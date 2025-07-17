  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olympians at ESPYs 2025 Red Carpet: Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jordan Chiles and Ilona Maher turn heads with stunning looks

Olympians at ESPYs 2025 Red Carpet: Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jordan Chiles and Ilona Maher turn heads with stunning looks

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 17, 2025 06:48 GMT
Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas
Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas; All sources - Imagn

Simone Biles, her husband Jonathan Owens, and star athletes like Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jordan Chiles, and others turned up the glamour at the 2025 ESPY red carpet. The 30-time World medalist took home two awards from the 32nd edition of the ESPN-produced event.

Ad

Simone Biles, the gymnastics luminary who broke several records in her career, became the oldest woman to win the Olympic all-around gold since 1952 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her effort also made her the third female artistic gymnast to win two Olympic all-around titles. Following her Olympic heroics, she earned the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and Sports Illustrated's World Sportsperson of the Year honors.

At the 2025 ESPYs, Biles graced the red carpet in a custom-made Athleta gown by Zac Posen. Her outfit was an indigo, form-fitting, with a tight bodice and low neckline. Biles' husband and NFL safety, Jonathan Owens, joined her in an open shirt with a tuxedo and a white jacket.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Rugby icon, Ilona Maher, who presented the Icon Award on the night, wore a head-turning, revealing black dress that revealed most of her torso, including the belly button. She paired her floor-length gown with strappy black heels.

Ad

Gabby Thomas, the three-time Olympic gold medallist, donned an all-white Feather Trim Oscar dress from PatBo. The feather trim featured on her right sleeve and along the skirt. Her sleek hairstyle sat well with her dainty jewelry and glam makeup.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opted for a simple white dress with minimal work in black on her neck and left hip area. She paired her outfit with a black clutch and tied her hair in a bun.

Ad

Jordan Chiles turned heads in a Cong Tri-designed strapless dress with tones of bronze and gold, encompassing a dramatic cutout and flared skirt. She coordinated the outfit with a beige Christian Louboutin pair.

Ad

Simone Biles won two awards at the 2025 ESPYs

Simone Biles at the 2025 ESPYs - Show - (Source: Getty)
Simone Biles at the 2025 ESPYs - Show - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles won the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete (Women's Sports) honors at the 2025 ESPYs. In her speech, the 28-year-old expressed pride in making it through to the top, surging past all men nominees. She also sent heartfelt condolences to the victims of the families of Central Texas floods.

Ad
"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much. I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you." (beginning 0:35)

Simone Biles recently took a vacation in Belize with her husband and is continuing her philanthropy work alongside brand endorsements.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications