Olympians at ESPYs 2025 Red Carpet: Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jordan Chiles and Ilona Maher turn heads with stunning looks

Simone Biles, her husband Jonathan Owens, and star athletes like Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jordan Chiles, and others turned up the glamour at the 2025 ESPY red carpet. The 30-time World medalist took home two awards from the 32nd edition of the ESPN-produced event.

Simone Biles, the gymnastics luminary who broke several records in her career, became the oldest woman to win the Olympic all-around gold since 1952 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her effort also made her the third female artistic gymnast to win two Olympic all-around titles. Following her Olympic heroics, she earned the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and Sports Illustrated's World Sportsperson of the Year honors.

At the 2025 ESPYs, Biles graced the red carpet in a custom-made Athleta gown by Zac Posen. Her outfit was an indigo, form-fitting, with a tight bodice and low neckline. Biles' husband and NFL safety, Jonathan Owens, joined her in an open shirt with a tuxedo and a white jacket.

Rugby icon, Ilona Maher, who presented the Icon Award on the night, wore a head-turning, revealing black dress that revealed most of her torso, including the belly button. She paired her floor-length gown with strappy black heels.

Gabby Thomas, the three-time Olympic gold medallist, donned an all-white Feather Trim Oscar dress from PatBo. The feather trim featured on her right sleeve and along the skirt. Her sleek hairstyle sat well with her dainty jewelry and glam makeup.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opted for a simple white dress with minimal work in black on her neck and left hip area. She paired her outfit with a black clutch and tied her hair in a bun.

Jordan Chiles turned heads in a Cong Tri-designed strapless dress with tones of bronze and gold, encompassing a dramatic cutout and flared skirt. She coordinated the outfit with a beige Christian Louboutin pair.

Simone Biles won two awards at the 2025 ESPYs

Simone Biles at the 2025 ESPYs - Show - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles won the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete (Women's Sports) honors at the 2025 ESPYs. In her speech, the 28-year-old expressed pride in making it through to the top, surging past all men nominees. She also sent heartfelt condolences to the victims of the families of Central Texas floods.

"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much. I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you." (beginning 0:35)

Simone Biles recently took a vacation in Belize with her husband and is continuing her philanthropy work alongside brand endorsements.

