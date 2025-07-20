Amid busy schedules, Simone Biles makes an appearance in stands to cheer on her WCC teammates at the 2025 US Classic

Simone Biles appeared at the 2025 US Classic to extend support to her younger counterparts and WCC trainees, Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor, amid her busy schedule. The 28-year-old hasn't officially drawn a line to her career but has been away from the competitive mat since the 2024 Paris Games.

Simone Biles was a fixture at the US Classic since 2011, the year she made her elite debut. Her first podium finishes in the event came in 2012, when she won the all-around and vault gold and clinched second place on floor exercise. Biles continued her momentum in her senior career as well, winning three pole podiums in 2014 after poor execution in 2013.

In her last appearance in 2024, Biles cemented her status as the most decorated gymnast by winning her seventh US Classic all-around title. She also finished first on the floor and took silver medals in the uneven bars and balance beam.

As the 41st edition of the event got underway, the 30-time World medalist graced the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, not as a competitor but as a support system for her younger teammates and World Champions Center trainees, Joscelyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor.

She posted a picture of both lined up for their performance, and a zoomed-out view of the competition mat.

Simone Biles won three golds and a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Games, and her all-around title win made her the oldest female to achieve the feat since 1952.

Simone Biles expressed gratitude to her close ones and fans after receiving major awards at the 2025 ESPYs

Biles' extraordinary execution at the Paris Olympics extended her medal tally to 11 and won her SI's Sportsperson of the Year award at the end of the year and her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year honor. At the 2025 ESPYs, she walked home with two honors, the Best Championship Performance and the Best Athlete [Women's Sports].

After winning the Best Championship, eclipsing all men in the nominees list, Biles expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and well-wishers for their unwavering support.

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."

Biles has been campaigning for brands and supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, in his NFL games.

