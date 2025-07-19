Simone Biles' rival Shilese Jones returns in new role at U.S. Classic months after Olympic trials setback

American gymnast Shilese Jones is set to take up a new role at the U.S Classic and Hopes Championships this weekend, as she recovers from the injury she suffered last year at the U.S Olympic trials. She was seen as a favorite to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but her injury in June last year ruled her out of competitions since then. She is aiming to compete at the LA Olympics in 2028.Shilese Jones is regarded as one of the most exciting gymnastics prospects in the nation. She gained recognition for her performances at the 2022 World Championships, where she helped Team USA win a gold medal and also two individual silver medals on the all-around and uneven bars. Jones has six World Championship medals to her name, and even finished behind Simone Biles on the podium in the all-around at the 2023 Worlds. She is recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus injury.In a post shared on Instagram, it was confirmed that Shilese Jones will take up a coaching role at the U.S Classic and Hopes Championship. She is also a coach at Ascend Gymnastics and will be representing them at the tournament this weekend.&quot;🩷🥹🫶&quot;Still taken from Jones' Instagram (source: @shicanfly/Instagram) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones has competed at the U.S Classic on multiple occasions, making her debut in the competition in 2014 as a junior elite gymnast.Shilese Jones started learning gymnastics at the age of 4Jones at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - Source: GettyShilese Jones previously revealed how she grew up learning gymnastics thanks to her family. In an interview with Team USA, Jones said:&quot;I started gymnastics at the age of four and then started competing at the age of six. I was just flipping around the place and then I started at the little gym and then my parents were like, &quot;lemme try putting her in gymnastics.&quot; So just kind of stuck with it. My family was my biggest supporter. My dad was always like, &quot;you know, you got this. Keep going,&quot; on my hardest days. But with him no longer here, I definitely have my mom. She's been amazing.&quot;&quot;It takes a really big circle. So when I have that great support system around me and keeping me going, it just helps me in my corner. If you have a goal, keep going for it, whatever it takes you, just keep your mind focused. Don't let anything hold you back.&quot;Shilese Jones' father, Sylvester Jones, passed away in 2021 due to kidney disease.