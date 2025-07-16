Top gymnasts who will miss the U.S. Classic 2025 ft. Simone Biles

With the 2025 U.S. Classic set to take place on July 18-19 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, several top new talents are ready to headline the prestigious meet. Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera and Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong are among the most anticipated names.

The U.S. Classic is one of the premier meets of U.S. Elite Gymnastics and also serves as a qualifier for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Notably, while many new talents headline the meet, the major absence is the Paris Olympic gold medal-winning squad, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Suni Lee. Only Hezly Rivera from the Paris gold-winning team will be participating in the event.

Following the U.S. Classic, the U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place in New Orleans from August 7–10.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top gymnasts who won’t be featuring at the 2025 U.S. Classic:

Top gymnasts who will miss the U.S. Classic 2025

1. Simone Biles

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

With 30 World Championship medals and 11 Olympic medals already to her name, ace gymnast Simone Biles will not be competing at the 2025 U.S. Classic. Biles has displayed dominant performances in the U.S. Classic, having won all-around titles in all previous editions of the event since 2018. The only time she missed the meet was in 2022, the post-Olympic period, when she was taking a break from the competitions.

After her successful Paris Olympic run, where she secured four Olympic medals, including three gold, Biles has once again stepped away from gymnastics and is focusing on her personal life. The Olympic gymnast has recently taken a tropical getaway to San Pedro, Belize, with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.

2. Jordan Chiles

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles is currently taking a break from elite gymnastics, focusing instead on her collegiate career with UCLA for the 2025 and 2026 NCAA seasons. She opted out of the 2025 Winter Cup, alongside Simone Biles, and was also left off the U.S. team for the 2025 Pan American Championships.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old has had an impressive campaign at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics, where she helped lead the UCLA Bruins to a runner-up finish. In addition to that, she also secured an individual gold medal on the uneven bars.

3. Suni Lee

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Suni Lee also last featured at the Paris Games, and since then, she has been enjoying her time away from gymnastics. Lee has been seen exploring other interests, including fashion. The 22-year-old made an impressive comeback to the sport after enduring kidney disease. At the Paris Olympics, she won her first gold medal in the team event and two individual bronze medals, bringing her total Olympic medal count to six.

Suni Lee has performed at the U.S. Classic multiple times throughout her junior and senior elite career. Notably, in 2023, she made her elite comeback at the US Classic, performing vault and beam. However, Lee’s name was not listed on this year's roster.

4. Jade Carey

2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jade Carey was also part of the US women’s gymnastics team that clinched the team’s fourth gold at the Paris Olympics. Apart from the team victory, she also clinched an individual bronze medal in the vault final.

Carey recently wrapped up her impressive collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers women’s gymnastics team. In her final season, she tied for third place on beam and finished fourth in the all-around event. Notably, the gymnast is not competing at the U.S. Classic. The 25-year-old has previously mentioned in interviews that she will mostly not compete in elite gymnastics in 2025 and is currently taking some downtime. For now, the gymnast is enjoying a hiatus from the sport, taking trips with her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola.

5. Sky Blakely

Sky Blakely (IG/@skyblakely)

Two-time World Championships gold medallist, Sky Blakely, was expected to compete in the U.S. Classic after missing the Paris Olympics due to injury. However, Blakely was one of the notable names missing from the released roster.

Blakely is a standout gymnast who earned a silver medal in the all-around at the 2024 U.S. Championships, along with silver on vault and bronze on both uneven bars and balance beam.

