Weeks after ending her NCAA career, Jade Carey wows with tumble track passes at Oregon State gymnastics facility

Jade Carey is back to training at the University of Oregon, showcasing her impressive tumble track skills. The three-time Olympic medalist Carey is back on the training mat after she fell short of the gold medal at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Carey played a significant role at the "Redemption Tour" for the US Women's National Gymnastics Team in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Hezley Rivera, and Jordan Chiles were part of the team that won a gold medal for the USA, taking redemption for their unsuccessful gold medal campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a recent TikTok video, Carey was on the tumble track showcasing her gymnastics skills. The gymnast has returned to the tumble track after a long time.

"Let's do tumble track for the first time in a very long time," she mentioned in the video.

The gymnast shared her remarks as she kept training.

"A double layout is little bit harder than I last remember."

Carey took the mat out from the end of the tumble track because she was not very confident, but later gained her confidence back.

Jade Carey honored by American Athletic Inc. with the AAI Award

Carey was also honoured with the 2025 AAI Award, considered the 'Heisman Trophy of Women's Gymnastics'. The award was presented to Carey for her exceptional collegiate career. The American Athletic Inc. announced the honour for Carey through an Instagram post.

"Introducing your 2025 AAI Award Winner: Jade Carey of Oregon State University!🏆✨ A standout on the competition floor and beyond, Jade has not only made her mark as a collegiate and an elite gymnast - she's also a 4.0 student, a leader in organizations, a dedicated volunteer, and an advocate for women and girls in sports. She's the definition of all-around excellence, and we're honored to recognize her as this year's most outstanding female gymnast. Congratulations, Jade!"

Carey had an exceptional gymnastics final season at the University of Oregon but fell short of her dream of winning the NCAA Championship gold medal. The athlete fell short behind Oklahoma's Faith Torrez, Utah's Grace McCallum, and Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers.

In her final season at the University of Oregon, Carey tied for third place on beam. She became the first gymnast in the history of the Pac-12 to win Beam and All-around event titles, appearing in the regular season. Carey has a career total of 168 titles.

