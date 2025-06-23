"The most perfect day"- Former NCAA standout Jordan Bowers pens emotional message while sharing highlights from her wedding

Former Oklahoma Sooners gymnast and NCAA standout Jordan Bowers penned a heartfelt message as she shared glimpses of her marriage ceremony. Bowers exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend and former Sooners gymnast Raydel Gamboa.

The ceremony took place a couple of days ago (June 21) and was attended by several family and friends of both Bowers and Gamboa. Bowers recently shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of her wedding ceremony with Gamboa.

In the post, Bowers can be seen posing in front of a pleasing setting as they exchange their vows. Additionally, she also shared a message in excitement for the start of her new chapter with the former men's Sooner gymnast. She wrote:

"The Gamboa’s 06.20.2025🤍 the most perfect day becoming husband and wife! a dream come true🫶🏽 blessed to have spent our special day with our loved ones! i can’t wait for forever with each other❤️"

Just a few weeks after competing at the 2025 gymnastics season for the Oklahoma Sooners, Bowers announced her retirement from the sport. In her last NCAA event for her college team, she clinched a podium finish in three individual events: all-around (gold), floor exercises (silver) and uneven bars (bronze). This performance also earned her the prestigious Honda Award which is awarded to the most prolific collegiate gymnast of the season.

Jordan Bowers reveals the routine she feels was the toughest during her gymnastics stint

Jordan Bowers performing her gymnastics routine (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Bowers recently revealed what she faced difficulty with while performing the gymnastics routines. Notably, Bowers, during her Oklahoma Sooners stint, had perfect scores in all four events.

However, in an interview, Bowers stated that vaults are the most technical routine, and therefore the toughest for her. Additionally, she also explained the technicality behind vault performances and how it is different for each gymnast. She said (via Sarah Tiana YouTube, 3:02 onwards):

"I do really love all of them but vault is actually a really hard event. It's the most technical. We all have different settings, you start at a different number, your number of steps is different and then your hand pad and the board are all in a different spot as well and it's catered to each person."

In the conversation, Jordan Bowers also mentioned the rituals she performs before competing in the meets. The former Sooners gymnast said she never watches the individuals in front of her during her performance.

