NCAA champion Jordan Bowers weds former gymnast Raydel Gamboa beneath a rustic wooden arch | PICTURES

Former Oklahoma Sooners gymnast and 2025 NCAA all-around champion Jordan Bowers recently shared glimpses of her wedding ceremony with Raydel Gamboa. The couple got engaged in 2024 after dating for a few years.

Notably, Gamboa is also a gymnast and competed for the University of Oklahoma. It is reported that Bowers and Gamboa also met each other during their time at the University. After navigating a journey together for years, Bowers and Gamboa exchanged their wedding vows on Friday, June 20.

Bowers shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Bowers can be seen in a white wedding dress while Gamboa donned a formal greenish shaded blazer, complemented with black shoes, as they get married beneath a wooden arch.

"wedding day," Bowers wrote in her first story.

Screenshot of Bowers' wedding glimpses (Image via: Bowers' Instagram@jordansbowers)

"get to marry the life of my life today," Bowers wrote in another story.

Glimpses of Bowers and Gamboa (Image via: Bowers' Instagram@jordansbowers)

Bowers and Gamboa in their wedding dresses (Image via: Bowers' Instagram@jordansbowers)

As a member of the Oklahoma Sooners men's team, Bowers' husband, Raydel Gamboa, competed in all-around events. Notably, he also became an All-American in all-around events in his first year at the program.

Jordan Bowers opens up about her decision to retire from elite gymnastics

Jordan Bowers (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Bowers recently shed light on her decision to retire from elite gymnastics. Bowers bid goodbye to the elite circuit back in 2019 after competing in a few events, such as the Junior Pan American Championships in 2018, where she won several gold medals.

In an interview, Bowers said that she wanted to compete at an elite level for the national team and also at the Olympics. Bowers further added that she faced a couple of back injuries during that time, which prevented her from continuing her elite career. She said via Sarah Tiana's Women's Sports Now show on YouTube (00:12 onwards):

"I have always dreamed of competing as a college gymnast. I did always want to go the Olympics and I was on that elite path and then I unfortunately had a couple of really bad back injuries that took me out of the sport completely for a while. I wasn't even sure if I could come back to gymnastics at all. So, I had to make the hard decision to retire from elite gymnastics."

During the conversation, Jordan Bowers also opened up about her likeness towards NIL and said that it helps to bring out the personality and promote the activities that college athletes prefer.

