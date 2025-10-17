World Gymnastics Championships 2025: Complete Team Men's and Women's Team USA squad ft. Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, Brody Malone

A 10-member squad will represent the USA at the World Gymnastics Championships 2025. The current edition will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 to October 25.

The current edition won't feature any team events, which means the 10-member artistic gymnastics squad will be vying for individual honors. Olympic bronze medalist Brody Malone will lead the men's squad and hopes to repeat the heroics of the 2022 edition held in Liverpool, where he won the bronze medal in the horizontal bars event.

This will also be the first occasion since 2013 when the women's team will proceed to the World Gymnastics Championships without the presence of the champion gymnast Simone Biles. However, her presence will still be felt through Dulcy Caylor and Joscelyn Roberson, who currently train at the World Champions Centre in Texas, which is owned by Simone Biles' adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles.

With the exception of Leanne Wong, this would be the first major experience for most of the female American gymnasts. Leanne Wong will be the first female American gymnast since the gymnastics legend Kerri Strug to have qualified for four World Championships in a row.

For the 17-year-old Dulcy Caylor, the current edition of the World Gymnastics Championships would be her first major tournament since the Pan American Championships, where she contributed to the gold medal in the women's team all-around event.

On the other hand, this would be the first experience of the World Gymnastics Championships for four of the six US male gymnasts. Only Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg have previously represented the USA at the World Gymnastics Championships, with Whittenburg being the most senior member of the entire squad.

Team USA had won a total of 11 medals [including men's events and women's events] at the Antwerp edition of the World Gymnastics Championships in 2023, topping the medal tally overall. This year, a relatively young side will represent Team USA and aim to at least equal the medal tally of the 2023 edition, if not overcome it.

Following is a complete list of the participating gymnasts from Team USA at the World Championships 2025 :

Complete squad of Team USA for the FIG World Gymnastics Championships 2025 :

Men's Squad

Brandon Dang - University of Illinois Asher Hong - Stanford University Patrick Hoopes - US Air Force Academy Brody Malone - EVO Gymnastics Kameron Nelson - Ohio State University Donnell Whittenburg - EVO Gymnastics

Women's Squad

Skye Blakely - University of Florida Dulcy Caylor - World Champions Centre Joscelyn Roberson - World Champions Centre Leanne Wong - University of Florida

