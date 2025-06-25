IBA president calls on Imane Khelif to return Olympic gold, points to ‘suspicious moments’ in testing process

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has released a statement saying Algerian boxer Imane Khelif should be made to return the Olympic gold medal she won at the Paris Games. Kremlev claims Khelif, who allegedly failed sex tests showing both X and Y chromosomes, should not have been allowed to compete in the women’s category.

Ad

Khelif, who has been competing as a woman, has been mired in controversy due to the IBA’s disputed tests. However, Algerian Boxer was cleared to compete in the Paris Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kremlev accused the IOC of compromising fairness in sport. He elaborated on the testing process that led to Khelif’s ban from IBA events.

"The IOC is not fighting for fairness in sport. The IOC is giving away medals based on their political interests. Imane Khelif should be made to return the Olympic medal from Paris. The first test was carried out during the 2022 World Championships, after we noticed some suspicious moments. We tested a group of athletes, not just one or two. Two of the results came back abnormal," Kremlev said.

Ad

Trending

"It was the first time we had encountered a situation like this, so we felt it was necessary to conduct a second round of testing to be absolutely sure. That second test, done in 2023, confirmed the same findings. Both tests showed XY chromosomes. That does not meet the eligibility requirements for female boxing. After that, the athletes were disqualified, and of course, we informed the IOC," he added.

Ad

Kremlev also praised U.S. President Donald Trump for banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports and called for mandatory gender testing before all competitions to ensure fairness.

Just days ago, the President of World Boxing issued an official apology to Imane Khelif and the Algerian Boxing Federation for publicly naming her while announcing a new mandatory sex-testing policy, an act widely criticized as a breach of privacy.

'I sent them a message with this medal' - Imane Khelif shared strong message to IBA after Paris win

Khelif, who was barred from competing at the 2023 World Championships, responded after winning gold in Paris.

Ad

“I am fully qualified to take part. I am a woman like any other. I was born a woman, lived a woman, and competed as a woman. These are enemies of success. That gives my success a special taste because of these attacks," Imane Khelif said in a press conference after her win in Paris.

Ad

“They hate me, and I don’t know why,” she added about the IBA. “I sent them a message with this medal.”

Imane Khelif, along with Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, was disqualified from the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships following the IBA’s gender eligibility tests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More