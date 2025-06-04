Why did World Boxing apologize to Imane Khelif and Algerian Boxing Federation following release of its new policy?

The Algerian professional boxer, Imane Khelif's name was recently highlighted in the World Boxing's new policy, which featured mandatory sex testing for all individuals competing. However, the President of World Boxing issued an apology for violating Khelif's privacy in their policy release.

Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the welterweight category. In its new policy featuring a mandatory sex testing rule, the World Boxing, specified the Algerian boxer's name.

The President of the World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, has acknowledged the error in highlighting Imane Khelif's name in the new policy and offered a formal apology to the Algerian Boxing Federation and to the boxer. According to the Associated Press, the van der Vorst addressed:

"I am writing to you all personally to offer a formal and sincere apology for this and acknowledge that her privacy should have been protected. Reaching out to you personally we show our true respect to you and your athletes."

Taiwanese gold medallist Lin Yu-ting and Khelif were under the spotlight during the 2024 Olympics after the regulating body for Olympic boxing, the International Boxing Association (IBA), removed both boxers from competing in the 2023 world championships, because they reportedly failed an undisclosed eligibility test.

However, both Khelif and Lin were permitted to compete after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) implemented the sex eligibility regulations from the previous Olympics.

Imane Khelif reflects on her successful journey, emphasizing the support of her parents

Imane Khelif at the Boxing - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Through her recent Instagram post, Imane Khelif, the silver medalist from the 2022 World Championships, expressed her heartfelt thoughts to her parents on Global Day of Parents. While highlighting her successful journey in the sport, she wrote,

"Today, I became a champion, but it all started long ago! When my parents believed in me, even when the dream felt too big. When they supported me, listened to me, and stood by me. Being a parent isn’t easy. There’s no manual. But the love, patience, and trust you give your child can change everything."

She continued,

"On this #GlobalDayOfParents, I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every parent who chooses, every single day, to be there for their children. Together with @unicefalgerie, I’m celebrating these everyday heroes. Because when parents are supported, children can dream and succeed."

The Algerian boxing star will next compete in the 2025 Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands, which will be held from June 5.

