"If I had legs, I would have easily done that"- Hunter Woodhall aces the popular Thor bar challenge after an initial struggle

Hunter Woodhall expressed pride after acing the Thor bar challenge in his gym, though initially, he believed he couldn't because of his disability. He came fresh off his 400m T62 gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Games.

Woodhall became the first double-amputee track and field athlete to receive a scholarship from the University of Arkansas. Amid making waves in the NCAA domain, he kicked off his Paralympic journey at the 2016 Rio Games, winning a silver and a bronze medal. Born with fibular hemimelia, the 25-year-old has been utilizing his TikTok platform to inspire with his story since he was a junior in Arkansas.

After clinching the 400m T62 bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Woodhall continued his momentum to the Paris Games, winning his first Paralympic gold in 400m T62. The 25-year-old also anchored the mixed 4x100m relay team to the bronze podium. Since his successful campaign, the Paralympic gold medalist has basked in glory with his long jumper wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won the long jump gold in Paris.

On November 20, 2024, Hunter unleashed his prowess once again, successfully executing the Thor bar challenge in his gym.

"If I had legs I would have easily done that. I thought it was way hard based how people make it look in social media," he said while lifting the bar.

Despite a failed first attempt, he lifted the bar on his second try and jumped joyously.

"You’re capable of so much more than you think! Just gotta give it a try," his caption read.

Hunter Woodhall recently moved to Kansas after his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, got appointed as the track and field assistant coach at the Kansas State University Athletics.

Hunter Woodhall shared how his wife Tara taught him self-affirmation

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - (Source: Getty)

Having trained for the Paris Games under the same coach, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall manifested their wins ahead of their competitions. The latter revealed that the long jumper maintained a journal and wrote down her wish to become the Olympic champion, something he also practiced before his Paralympic race.

"Tara has taught me a lot about self-affirmation. Before the Olympics, she was writing in her journal, ‘I will be the Olympic champ’. And ‘I am strong, I am fast’", noted Woodhall, via Olympics.com.

The five-time Paralympic medalist added:

"I have had my journal here and I wrote in it today, ‘I will be the Paralympic champion’. And now I am."

Hunter also talked about how Tara stepped down from celebrating her Olympic glory and passed on the energy to her husband instead.

"She's so humble. She just, like, really took a backseat after winning the Olympic title and humbled herself, and just really took some time to put that energy back into me knowing that I had something coming up."

The couple recently took a trip to Los Angeles before the next track season starts.

