"If you ran your mouth a little bit more, you will get more sponsors" - Grant Holloway dismisses being content with deals and sponsorships

Grant Holloway recently expressed his opinion on sponsorships and deals, rejecting the notion of settling for collaborations and endorsements.

Holloway showed his exceptional athletic proficiency on Day 2 of the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships by securing a gold medal and defending his indoor title in the men's 60m hurdles event at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

He recorded an impressive time of 7.29 seconds to create a championship record by leaving behind Lorenzo Simonelli and Just Kwaou-Mathey, who recorded 7.43 and 7.47 seconds, respectively.

In a post-race interview, Holloway expressed contentment with his current life situation. Further, the American hurdler mentioned that he is not particularly invested in seeking out deals and sponsorships.

"Someone asked me earlier like if you talked a little bit more, if you ran your mouth a little bit more, you will get more sponsors or you will have more deals or vice versa. I simply responded saying I know I'm great I just don't be in everybody's face because I'm content with the way I live my life," he stated.

"I have a great great...I just think I have a great life and to kind of boast and brag about what I don't have and what I have is not just me so you know as I win the sponsors will come. If they don't come look I'm still happy regardless of whatever happens, man," Holloway continued.

"Money has never motivated me" - Grant Holloway on having more world titles than USA Championships titles

Grant Holloway of Team United States poses for a photo after winning the Men's 60-metre hurdles Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the same interview, Grant Holloway further expressed that winning world titles holds more significance for him than holding USA Championships titles.

While Holloway secured the U.S. Indoor Championships in 2022 in 60m hurdles, he has secured the world championships in 110m hurdles thrice in 2019 Doha, 2022 Eugene, and 2023 Budapest. He also secured the last Indoor championships title in 2022 in Serbia. Moreover, Grant Holloway has twice secured the World Indoor Tour title, in 2021 and 2023.

When told that his absence from the USA Championship final indicated his lack of motivation by money, the 26-year-old said:

"Money has never motivated me. If anything, you guys can see I have more world titles than I have USA titles. If anything I'm helping somebody else with their money with me not running."

"I'm putting the work in at the stage that matters," Holloway continued (at 3:00).