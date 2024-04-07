"If Sha'Carri Richardson's wearing them, I want them" - Fans react to American's latest Nike Air Max DN photoshoot

Sha'Carri Richardson has collaborated with Nike on a photoshoot for the Air Max DN and fans couldn't be more obsessed.

The World Champion had inked a five-year, $20 million deal with the American brand earlier, and has since worked with them on multiple occasions. In March, she was the face of the "JACQUEMUS x Nike" collection, modeling for multiple pieces of the French fashion line, including a handbag, a tube top, a body suit, and a pair of pants.

Now, celebrating Nike’s famed sneakers, the Air Max, Richardson has collaborated with the brand in a stunning photoshoot. The pictures were shared by the official Nike Women Instagram account, leaving fans amazed.

The American can be seen dressed in a white full-sleeve top and a pair of Nike Pro shorts. She’s sporting her signature flaming orange hair, combined with Nike-themed nails, and of course, the Air Max DN.

Reacting to the post, one fan expressed their love for Richardson by writing,

“TBH I had no interest at all in these shoes but if Sha'Carri’s wearing them I want them.”

Another echoed a similar sentiment, saying that they wanted the shoes since the American has them.

“Sha’Carri wears them, I must get them. Go girl, go Nike. Beautiful Sha'Carri, beautiful footwear.

Here are some more reactions from fans who were stoked about this latest collaboration:

Sha'Carri Richardson set to open her Olympic year at the Xiamen Diamond League

Sha'Carri Richardson had a dream run in 2023 and will be hoping to replicate that form this Olympic year. So far, the World Champion hasn't been in action in 2024, but that will change soon.

Richardson was originally meant to open her season at the Miramar Invitational, the same event with which she began her 2023. However, the American pulled out of the competition at the last minute.

Now the 100m World Champion will kick start her current season with an appearance in the 200m sprint at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League. Lining up alongside her will be the likes of Olympians Twanisha Terry and Tamara Clark.

Later in the year, Richardson will take to the track for the US Olympic team trials, in an attempt to make it to her first ever Olympic games.