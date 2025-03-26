Ilona Maher announces her return to DWTS Tour, reuniting with partner Alan Bersten after bidding farewell to Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher has announced her return to the DWTS Tour with her dance partner, Alan Bersten, in the latest update. The American rugby player joined the show in 2024 after the Paris Olympics.

Maher rose to fame after she won a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Games, where they faced Australia and won 14-12. This was the first-ever Olympic medal for the USA in this sport. Following this, she was offered participation in the 'Dancing With the Stars' show, where she was paired with Bersten.

The duo delivered several powerful performances and reached the finals, where they earned a second-place finish. After this, Maher commenced her rugby season and is currently gearing up for the 2025 World Cup. Amid this, she has announced her comeback to the DWTS tour alongside her partner Bersten. She will join the tour on April 2 in Phoenix.

Maher shared a video on Instagram, where she jumped in excitement with Bersten while making the announcement. She said:

"I am so excited to the join the dancing with the stars tour but what if I join a couple more dance."

The post's caption that revealed more details of her return read:

"Drumroll please… VERY excited to announce I’ll be joining the Dancing with the Stars Tour a little bit early starting on April 2nd in Phoenix, AZ and dancing through the second show in Los Angeles on April 6th. See you there!"

Maher recently concluded her short-term contract with the women's rugby club, Bristol Bears. She signed a three-month contract with them and is now associated with the Rugby 15s.

Ilona Maher on her bond with DWTS dance partner Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher recently sat for a conversation with Parade, where she opened up about her time on 'Dancing With the Stars' and reflected on the significant role that her partner, Alan Bersten, played during the entire journey. The duo shared a great bond during the show and had great coordination while performing their routines. Reflecting on how Bersten made her feel special for her strength, she recalled a stunt where she lifted him on her shoulder.

“What's so cool about having a partner like Alan, because though I did the things like lifting him and things that aren't considered to be for a woman or feminine, (but) I still felt very feminine and beautiful whenever I did it. And I didn't feel like it took away from who I am or made me feel a certain way, I think it (was) just a celebration of my strength more than anything," Ilona Maher said.

Ilona Maher will next compete at the Pacific Four Series in May, where she will represent the US Women's Rugby Team.

