Ilona Maher and DWTS partner Alan Bersten react to Emma Slater’s story of journey from body image struggles to embracing femininity

Ilona Maher and her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten recently responded on social media to a deeply personal story shared by Bersten’s girlfriend, professional dancer Emma Slater. The post featured a throwback photo taken over two years ago, included a moving reflection on self-image, growth, and self-love.

Ilona Maher, a standout on the U.S. women’s rugby team and Paris Olympics bronze medalist, teamed up with Alan Bersten for Dancing with the Stars Season 33. The pair finished as runners-up for the show.

Following the conclusion of DWTS, the duo also joined the DWTS Live Tour, where Emma Slater co-hosted with Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. On June 28, Emma Slater posted a throwback photo from over two years ago, sharing her journey from body image struggles to embracing femininity

Here are the excerpts from her note:

"I just stumbled across this photo again and I was pleasantly surprised at how much my mentality has changed. I didn’t see the same thing I saw back then, this time I saw a very feminine woman, who is strong and beautifully made."

“I honestly could cry writing this,” Emma wrote. “I never talked about myself this way ever. I don’t know why I was so hard on myself, or why anybody is for that matter. All I do know is we have these bodies and these faces for all of this life, so looking and talking to yourself with respect and through a lens of love is everything.”

The post drew heartfelt responses from Bersten and Maher.

“You’re breathtaking. You are beautiful inside and out, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life,” Alan commented on the post.

He followed it by dropping a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

😍😍

Maher also praised Slater's look with a beautiful comment.

“You look absolutely stunning.”

Screenshot of comments (IG/@theemmaslater)

Maher recently competed in the 2025 Pacific Four Series, representing the USA Women’s Eagles in a return to 15s rugby. The tournament featured top-tier matchups against Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. She boasts a massive social media following and continues to use her presence to raise awareness about women in sports and body positivity.

Ilona Maher shares a strong message for girls

After finishing as a DWTS runner-up, Ilona Maher signed a three-month contract with the Bristol Bears. Following her debut match in January 2025, she shared a heartfelt message for young girls.

“Make sure you give yourself grace and are gentle with your body. There are going to be days where it’s tough to love it all the time, but give it grace and do things—whether it’s dance, rugby, or taking a walk—to show what it’s able to do for you," Ilona Maher said (via BBC)

With the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicking off this August, Ilona Maher is now channeling all her energy into her next big goal, representing the U.S. on the world stage once again.

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More