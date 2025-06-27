Ilona Maher calls Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka ‘legends’ after their Wimbledon reconciliation dance days after French Open feud

The rugby star, Ilona Maher, has shared her thoughts on a dancing video featuring elite tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff after their 2025 French Open showdown. The bronze Olympic medalist further disclosed her elation for the tennis icons through her message.

Ilona Maher last participated in the women's rugby international Pacific Four Series, which took place on May 24, 2025, at the North Harbour Stadium. Her team, USA Rugby, faced defeat at the hands of the New Zealand Black Ferns with a final score of 79-14.

However, apart from her on-field ventures, the rugby player has also been relishing her time off the field. Maher turned heads with her runway walk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami on May 31, 2025. The Burlington, Vermont, native was also featured in the latest SI Swimsuit Issue along with other famed personalities.

Through her Instagram story, Maher expressed her thoughts on a dancing video featuring tennis icons Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. While highlighting her admiration for both players, she wrote:

"Too many legends in on video @arynasabalenka @cocogauff"

The Belarusian player, Aryna Sabalenka, is currently ranked as the No. 1 women's player in the singles category by the Women's Tennis Association. In her rising career, she has captured 20 WTA Tour-level singles titles and nine WTA 1000 events. Through her recent Instagram post, she added:

"TikTok dances always had a way of bringing people together 🕺😜"

The 21-year-old American player, Coco Gauff, recently won the 2025 French Open after defeating Sabalenka in the final match. She is currently No.2 in women's singles and has won 10 career singles titles, including the 2023 US Open.

Ilona Maher reflects on body confidence and being an inspiration for others

During her appearance on NBC's daytime television talk show, 'Today with Jenna & Friends,' in June 2025, the rugby player disclosed her thoughts on her successful swimsuit runway show, body confidence and being an inspiration for other individuals. The rugby star added:

"It was amazing. I think somebody asked me, like, "Was it tough being in a swimsuit?" I love it. I love showing my body. I love showing what this body has done for me. I mean, I've been to two Olympics now. It does amazing things on the field, and it's just perfect for what it does and so strong."

She continued,

"And I think other girls seeing that and feeling like, "Oh my gosh, I look like her. I have the frame of her." I think not only has helped me and made me feel more confident, I think it helps others too."

In March 2025, Ilona Maher signed a multi-year deal with German athletic giant Adidas.

