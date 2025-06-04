"Love showing what this body has done for me"- Ilona Maher opens up about celebrating her journey on SI runway

Prominent rugby player Ilona Maher has shared her thoughts on body positivity and celebrating her runway journey. The Olympic bronze medalist participated in the latest Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Miami Runway show and was also on the cover of their Swimsuit issue.

Ad

Maher successfully concluded her season with the Premiership Women's Rugby League in England, assisting her team, Bristol Bears, to reach the semi-final match. Along with her sisters, Adrianna and Olivia Maher, the rugby player also graced the red carpet of the SI swimsuit runway show. The Maher sisters have their podcast, the 'House of Maher', featuring weekly episodes.

Ilona Maher recently appeared in NBC's daytime television talk show, 'Today with Jenna & Friends', and shared her thoughts on her body, being on the SI cover, and engaging in the Swimsuit Runway show. She mentioned it via the official Instagram post of the talk show.

Ad

Trending

"It was amazing. I think somebody asked me, like, "Was it tough being in a swimsuit?" I love it. I love showing my body. I love showing what this body has done for me. I mean, I've been to two Olympics now. It does amazing things on the field, and it's just perfect for what it does and so strong."

Ad

She continued,

"And I think other girls seeing that and feeling like, "Oh my gosh, I look like her. I have the frame of her." I think not only has helped me and made me feel more confident, I think it helps others too. I love to see the girls and I've got so many messages, like, "That's my body. I've seen it out there," and, well, you can be just as confident, just as, feel as beautiful as I do."

Ad

Ad

In March 2025, Maher also signed a multi-year partnership deal with the German athletic brand Adidas.

Bristol Bears reflects on the impact Ilona Maher had on the league's season

Ilona Maher at the Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

For her debut match with Bristol Bears of England's Premiership Women's Rugby League, Ilona Maher attracted a record crowd of 9,240. The venue had to be shifted from Bears' regular home, Shaftesbury Park, to Ashton Gate to accommodate the audience.

Ad

Through their Instagram post, the Bristol Bears reflected on the influence Maher brought to the Bears' PWR season.

"Changing the game! ❤️📈 An honour to have @ilonamaher in Bear Country 🐻," the Bristol Bears posted on Instagram.

Across seven matches, Maher scored four tries and was one of the key figures in England's elite women's rugby division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More