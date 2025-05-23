“We’re not men’s rugby, we’re different”- Ilona Maher shuts down ‘Games Gone’ claim on women’s rugby

Iconic rugby player, Ilona Maher, recently shared her thoughts on young male rugby players criticising women's rugby. The Olympic bronze medalist further disclosed her views on the growth and the feats women's rugby has achieved in the current times.

Maher is a prominent athlete in the sport of rugby and won the country's first Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her team, the USA Eagles. The centre is now playing with her team in the Women's Rugby World Cup, in the Pacific Four Series. In the final match of the series, the Eagles will face New Zealand's Black Ferns at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on May 23, 2025.

The rugby superstar, who is also an advocate of women's sports, recently responded to remarks made by young male rugby players criticising women's rugby. Through her latest Instagram post, Ilona Maher remarked:

"I saw this comment a couple of times on my post with the Black Ferns and a lot of it was from what looked like young boy rugby players... So, you say 'Games Gone' or that the game's gone soft. Here's the deal, we're not men's rugby, we're different. So, we're taking a different approach to it."

She continued:

"In terms of the games gone, we've sold 300,000 tickets to the women's rugby World Cup this year... We just set an attendance record with 10,500 people in stands... That's how we're growing the game is because fans get to connect with us and see us in such a different light than they do men's players, and I'm proud of that. So, to you, the game isn't gone, the game's just getting better."

She also played with the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby League in England. She assisted the team to reach the PWR semi-finals and scored four tries in seven matches.

Ilona Maher reflects on the stereotypes in women's sports

Ilona Maher at the Bristol Bears v Loughborough Lightning - Allianz Premier 15s - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher is also a supporter of body positivity and expressed her thoughts on the stereotypes and pressure directed towards women's sports. During one of the episodes of the 'House of Maher' podcast, she said:

"It's us taking back our narrative from those who think that we have to leave our beauty and femininity at the door."

In March 2025, Maher signed a multi-year deal with the German athletic brand Adidas. Furthermore, she will also become the face of the new Adidas rugby boots, along with other elite rugby players.

