Months after rejecting imposter syndrome idea, Ilona Maher makes feelings clear on double standards women face in sports

Prominent rugby player, Ilona Maher, has reiterated her thoughts on the imposter syndrome months after disapproving of the idea. Through her views, the Olympic bronze medalist also disclosed the double standards that women face in sports.

Maher is one of the most notable rugby players and also played with the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby League in England in 2025. Throughout her seven matches, she registered four tries and helped the team reach the league semifinals against Gloucester-Hartpury.

During the women's rugby international, Pacific Four match, Maher's team lost to Australia 27-19. The match was held at the Canberra Stadium, Australia. In an episode of the House of Maher podcast, the elite athlete restated her thoughts on the imposter syndrome and the double standards women face in sports.

"That was like that clip that went viral the imposter syndrome clip. I was like "Thanks for posting that CNN."... I think that's the same thing, "Oh do you feel imposters about those?" I was like "Uh no stop asking me that." You wouldn't ask a man that and I literally feel it's just crazy that they're just expected to have that after all that I've done, after all that I've worked and you think I just don't feel deserving of it," she shared. [12:24 onwards]

She continued:

"I think also a woman thing though too of we're forced this humbleness is sometimes forced on us to make us like be humble, be small, you don't want to know you're pretty, you don't want to know this."

During her interview with CNN on January 22, 2025, the athlete had shared her thoughts on the imposter syndrome. Furthermore, she expressed that she doesn't suffer from imposter syndrome as she has worked hard and deserves all the credit.

During her collegiate career, Ilona Maher clinched three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships.

Rugby star Ilona Maher reflects on her partnership with Adidas

Ilona Maher at the Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Rugby icon, Ilona Maher, has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the German athletic giant, Adidas. She has successfully joined the roster of global athletes who represent the elite brand.

Later this year, Maher, along with other distinguished rugby players, will be the face of the launch of the latest rugby footwear by the brand. Regarding the partnership, she said as per Adidas:

"The adidas team really show their support for the women’s game at all levels. I can’t wait to work with adidas to inspire a whole new generation."

She plays as a centre with the USA Eagles rugby team and helped them to their first Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

