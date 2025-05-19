Ilona Maher makes feelings known for Triple Olympian Charlotte Caslick after recent Pacific Four Series game loss

Ilona Maher showed admiration for Australian rugby player Charlotte Caslick as both exchanged jerseys after a recent game at the Pacific Four Series. The Australian squad defeated the USA 27-19 at Canberra Stadium on May 17, 2025.

Ad

Ilona Maher was on a short-term deal with the PWR team, Bristol Bears, from January to March. She then returned to the US to play in the Pacific Four Series, building up to the Rugby World Cup later this year. Maher and the US women's rugby 15s team played against Canada on May 3 but succumbed to the opponents 26-17.

In the second game, the US battled it out with the Australian team, but faced a defeat again, 27-19. Following that, Maher shared a frame with her rival team's player, Charlotte Caslick, the Olympic gold medalist, who has been an inspiration for the former throughout her career. In the picture posted by Maher on Instagram, the players posed in each other's jerseys. The caption read:

Ad

Trending

"Since I first wore the USA Jersey I’ve been playing against @charlottecaslick . We’ve battled it out many times on the field (honestly more than I can remember). She’s made her mark on the sevens game. I watched her compete in the Rio Olympics before I had even thought that playing for USA could be a possibility. It was honor to swap jerseys with her (even though I couldn’t breathe or move in it). Thanks for showing that beauty belongs in the game, Charlotte."

Ad

Ad

Ilona Maher and the US women's rugby sevens team participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they trounced Australia in the bronze medal match to clinch the first podium for women's rugby in history.

Ilona Maher once talked about breaking ground in a 'historically male sport'

Ilona Maher looks on at Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher has been a force to reckon with on the rugby field. Besides, she gained massive popularity for her body positivity advocacy and her way of embracing femininity in a sport considered masculine. She inspired her fellow players and up-and-coming generations with her powerful social media skits and continues with her work simultaneously with rugby.

Ad

In an interview with The Telegraph once, the 28-year-old beamed with pride in being at the helm of a sport that is historically male-dominated. She also wished for more players to become role models like her.

"I love it, but I want some more out there. Sometimes I get tired. I’m like, ‘Man, we got to have more faces of rugby’. I’m honored to be it, but also it’s not enough to just have me as the face of it. People have been calling me the ‘superstar of rugby’. I love that, I think that’s awesome, but we need to have more superstars coming up because we want people to come to the games. To be the face of a sport that is a historically male sport is also really cool, and helping it to grow in the women’s sphere.”

Ilona Maher was a celebrity participant on Dancing with the Stars, finishing in second place with her dance partner, Alan Bersten.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More