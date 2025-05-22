"Show me some respect"- Ilona Maher hilariously calls out teammates while they meet Ardie Savea

Ilona Maher reacted to her teammates showing respect to the iconic New Zealand player Ardie Savea instead of her, whom they see daily. Maher and the US women's rugby 15s team will soon take the field against New Zealand for the final leg of the Pacific Four Series.

Ilona Maher has been the highlight of women's rugby since she began advocating for body positivity and performing skits on relatable topics on social media. She normalized wearing make-up during her games and inspired her teammates to embrace femininity in a game, which is traditionally male-dominated. She broke stereotypes with bold photos for the SI swimsuit issue after winning bronze with the US women's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Maher began playing with the US women's rugby 15s team in the Pacific Four Series on May 3, 2025. They faced defeat from Canada on the first day and suffered the same fate in the match against Australia on May 17.

Now, ahead of the final leg against New Zealand, Maher and her team spent time with the iconic New Zealand player Ardie Savea, fawning over him. As seen on her Instagram post, the girls took turns to pose and interact with Savea, leaving Maher unhappy about the encounter. The 28-year-old hilariously wondered why her team would go and show respect to the 'best player in the world' instead of her.

The in-video caption read:

"How my teammates react to meeting Ardie Savea even though they see me everyday."

The post caption read:

"Wow, just because he’s the best player in the world, an icon of the game, and an absolute legend. I make funny videos, guys. Let’s show me some respect."

Ilona Maher was a celebrity participant of the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars, finishing as runners-up with her dance partner, Alan Bersten.

Ilona Maher once talked about how popular women's rugby will be if more like her come into the spotlight

Ilona Maher at the Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher amassed the most social media followers like any other rugby player in the world. Her content has always been inspirational to her contemporaries and the up-and-coming generations. While people shower her with love and admiration, Maher wishes to see more female players help to catapult the sport to great heights.

"I can see the impact, but it also makes you hungry for more and that's why it also makes me hungry to get more girls to do it because could you imagine if it was like there was, like, three-four more me’s, 15 more me’s in this league, how much many seats would be filled, how many stand people would be watching our game. So that's why, I'm like, I love to be this Superstar, but at this time I want more. I'm tired. I need to go vacation and I need somebody else to be funny." (via 'FanSided" ; beginning 6:46)

The Olympic bronze medalist played with the PWR team, Bristol Bears, on a three-month contract from January to March.

