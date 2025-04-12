Ilona Maher hilariously explains mindset of overthinkers, drawing from own experience

Rugby icon Ilona Maher expressed her views on individuals who spend time thinking excessively.
The Olympic bronze medalist concluded a successful stint with the Bristol Bears of the Premiership Women's Rugby League in England. Across seven matches, she scored four tries as they reached the PWR semifinal, losing to Gloucester-Hartpury.
On Instagram, Ilona Maher shared her hilarious and relatable take on the overthinking mentality:
“Overthinkers be like. That sounds super simple. Okay let me overthink for the next few days, and then I'll come back with to you with probably no answers and no concrete idea of what I've come up with. And if that doesn't work, I can overthink for the next week, month if you need it.”
The rugby player has signed a multi-year partnership deal with Adidas, joining an elite list of athletes. The German athletic apparel and footwear corporation giant will provide Maher with athletic apparel wear as well.
Ilona Maher will also be the face of the brand-new women’s rugby, which will be launched later this year.
Ilona Maher on concluding her dancing journey with DWTS
Maher participated in the 33rd edition of the eality show 'Dancing with the Stars' with professional Latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten. They had a successful season, finishing second.
Apart from her professional rugby career, Maher etched impressive feats in dancing, joining the 2025 DWTS Live Tour along with other well-known personalities. Maher shared her thoughts on concluding her dancing journey.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from dance.I am a fresh-old dancer," she posted on Instagram. "You all know this, never said was a good one, but I am a pro. I think I gotta hang up my dancing shoes.
“I don't know what the tabloids will say tomorrow. But this is my decision. It was hard to make because I was, like, kind of up there with the best in the world, I would say at this point. But this is for me, and I thank you all for supporting that.”
Maher is the first rugby player to compete on the dancing show and also the first woman to lift her male partner.