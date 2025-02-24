Ilona Maher makes her feelings clear as she reflects on 'vulnerability' of sharing content on social media

Olympic medalist Ilona Maher recently shared her thoughts on the content she shares on her social media accounts, especially Instagram. The 28-year-old rugby player has a significant presence on social media, with 4.9 million followers on Instagram alone.

Maher recently conversed with the podcast channel Fansided about her unique presence on social media. When asked about how and when she got inclined to reveal her funnier side, Maher replied:

"I know people think I'm actually funny, but I will say like my sisters are much funnier than I am and I think that's what helped me with my career. I think the difference between me and my sisters is that I'm more willing to put myself out there and to post videos, and it was kind of a big jump to take, it's a very vulnerable thing to do." [1:50 onwards]

Maher further added:

"I think that I've always tried to be the funniest on my team or always tried, I love cracking jokes and people laughing at me or with me you know I love that."

Ilona Maher plays for the Bristol Bears in Premiership Women's Rugby. The team has made it to the final four and will face Gloucestershire Hartpury on March 2.

Ilona Maher talks about her career options other than a rugby player

Ilona Maher mentions her alternative career choices [Image Source : Getty]

Ilona Maher made an appearance on the podcast show 'The Good, the Scaz, and The Rugby' in early 2024. The Olympic bronze medalist revealed what would be her career if she hadn't made it in rugby.

“I did play rugby and I was a nursing major which was like you had to do 12-hour clinicals someday. I had to miss practice. So, for me it's always been, I just don't like the idea of having to choose between something. To me, I wanted to be a good nurse and a rugby player,” said Maher.

Maher also mentioned how she signed up for an MBA degree. In her words:

“Because of the Olympics, I got free classes for a Masters in Business and I told my dad about it. He was like, ‘You're not going to take it? You get free classes.’ So, then I got roped into taking an MBA course so I have my MBA, I have my Nursing degree, I have my MBA and I make TikToks.”

Ilona Maher represented the USA in two Olympic editions: the Tokyo edition in 2021 and the quadrennial event in Paris in 2024. The 28-year-old rugby player contributed towards a historic bronze medal for the USA in the women's rugby sevens event, which was also their first Olympic medal ever in this discipline, irrespective of gender.

