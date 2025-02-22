Ilona Maher makes her feelings crystal clear as double Olympic gold medalist Michaela Blyde achieves big feat at SVNS series

Ilona Maher recently congratulated rugby player Michaela Blyde-Brake for her record achievement in the SVNS league. Blyde, who represents the New Zealand Black Ferns, broke the all-time try-scoring record at the HSBC SVNS series.

Maher uploaded a video of Brake being welcomed in the traditional 'haka' style by her teammates on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

"Congrats @michaelablyde. I have literally no doubt that you'll hit 300 by next tournament, you mean stepper."

Screengrab of Ilona Maher congratulating Michaela Brake for her achievement [Image Source: Ilona Maher's Instagram]

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, a former teammate of Brake and the previous world record holder, also congratulated her for breaking her record. In her words,

“Massive congratulations to you for becoming the top try-scorer in the Sevens World Series. You’ve been a legend for the women’s game, for women’s sport, for rugby, and we’re so proud of you," Woodman-Wickliffe was quoted as saying by Evrim Agaci.

Brake remarked after achieving the record,

“To chase her [Wickliffe] has been an honour... she set those standards, she put women’s sevens on the map," Brake was quoted as saying by Evrim Agaci.

Michaela Brake [nee Blyde] is one of the greatest players in the rugby sevens' format and a double Olympic gold medalist. She had contributed to the recent victory of New Zealand at women's rugby sevens in the Paris Olympics, where Ilona Maher was also a part of the bronze medal-winning American team.

Ilona Maher remembers 'adorable' moments with DWTS partner Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher on 'moments' shared with Alan Bersten [Image Source: Ilona Maher's Instagram]

Even though it's been almost two months since 'Dancing with the Stars' ended, Ilona Maher has still not been able to forget the dance reality show. In a recent Instagram story, the Olympic medalist Maher revealed her feelings for the show, especially her dance partner, Alan Bersten.

Maher posted a photo with Bersten on her Instagram story, possibly from a dance rehearsal. She wrote in the caption,

“Miss my dawg @alanbersten”

In another interview with the YouTube podcast 'For the Love of Rugby', Maher opened up on how she balances her commitments with her multifaceted goals. In her words,

“I think we have to learn that there has to be a balance in it. I'm not going to make the money I'm making on social media playing rugby. I have to focus on both. I think that they're more ready to push boundaries to get more fans in. The coaches, the Bristol Bears, love the media. They want it because they see the value in it. My coach at USA Rugby, I think from Tokyo saw the value in it and lets me do all my little things,” she mentioned [43:59 onwards]

Ilona Maher surprised everyone with her efforts in the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. Despite a wobbly start, she teamed up with Alan Bersten to storm into the grand finale, missing the mirrorball trophy by a whisker.

