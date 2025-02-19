Ilona Maher shares heartfelt 3-word message for DWTS partner Alan Bersten as she reminisces on their adorable moments from show

Ilona Maher is a notable rugby player who is currently playing in the Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) with the Bristol Bears. Recently, the Olympic bronze medalist reacted to an Instagram post that featured her moments with her DWTS dance partner, Alan Bersten.

The rugby star participated in the American dance competition television series “Dancing with the Stars” in its 33rd season. For the competition, she was paired with professional Latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten. Subsequently, Maher became the first rugby player to participate in the competition show and clinched the second position with Bersten. She recently expressed her reaction in three words to an Instagram post that displayed her DWTS moments with the notable dancer.

“Miss my dawg @alanbersten”

Screenshot of Ilona Maher's Instagram story | Credits: IG/ilonamaher

During the show, Maher also lifted her male partner during one of the dance routines. Maher, an advocate for body positivity and women’s sports, reminisced about the wonderful time she had spent with Bersten. The USA Eagles star is now focusing on her PWR journey in England with the Bears.

The team has secured their spot in the playoff semi-final and will play against Gloucester-Hartpury at Kingsholm. Maher played against the same team in her debut match, which the Bears lost with a score of 40-17. In her next game against the Exeter Chiefs, she scored her first try, with the Bears taking away the victory 45-17.

Ilona Mahers reflects on her views on balancing rugby and social media

Ilona Maher at the Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher has achieved successful feats in both her professional and personal journeys. She has become one of the most popular rugby players and has 4.9 million followers on Instagram. During her interview with Ben Youngs and Dan Cole on the “For The Love Of Rugby” podcast, she shared how she balances her commitments to her multifaceted career goals.

“I think we have to learn that there has to be a balance in it. I'm not going to make the money I'm making on social media playing rugby. I have to focus on both. I think that they're more ready to push boundaries to get more fans in. The coaches, the Bristol Bears, love the media. They want it because they see the value in it. My coach at USA Rugby, I think from Tokyo saw the value in it and lets me do all my little things,” she mentioned [43:59 onwards]

Maher’s efforts on the field and off the field have gained significant attention due to her dynamic play, determination, and leadership style. She is a brand ambassador for a deodorant brand named Secret and Paula’s Choice skincare. During her collegiate career, she won three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships.

