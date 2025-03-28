Ilona Maher makes feelings known about 'nervous' 1st conversation with boy in high school

Ilona Maher is one of the best-known faces of rugby worldwide. Recently, she narrated the story of her first time interacting with a boy in high school, recalling how nervous she was throughout the encounter.

The American led Team USA to bronze at the Paris Olympics and often gives fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of her everyday life. Most recently, Maher and her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna, began a podcast named ‘House of Maher’, where they discuss tales from their lives.

In the first episode of the podcast, Maher hilariously recalled her first interaction with a boy in high school, highlighting how nervous she had been when talking to him.

“I still remember the first time I talked to a boy in high school vividly, shout out Alex. (I was) walking in the hallway next to him. I was so tense, so nervous. I was like ‘this is happening’, (but) it was just a normal encounter. It was a normal encounter. We were just going from class to class,” Ilona Maher said (at 15:26).

Maher first rose to prominence during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. During the Games, the rugby star took to various social media platforms to give fans an inside look into an athlete’s life in the Olympic village, garnering a large following.

Ilona Maher named to USA rugby 15s squad

Ilona Maher in action for the Bristol Bears (Image Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher had a fantastic season on the field in 2024, leading Team USA to a historic bronze medal in the rugby sevens event at the Paris Olympics.

After her success in rugby sevens, Maher has turned her focus to the rugby 15s event for the 2025 season. Earlier this year, the American played in England's Premiership Women's Rugby League, representing the Bristol Bears.

Maher competed in the PWR for three months, playing eight games and scoring five tries in her time with the Bears.

Now, Maher has been named to the USA Women's Eagles squad for four matches this spring. The Olympic medalist will first be seen in action on Saturday, April 26, as the USA faces off against Japan in Los Angeles.

Maher and co. will then head to Kansas in May for their first match of the Pacific Four Series, where they battle Canada. This will be followed by matches in Australia and New Zealand, where Team USA will face the respective home teams.

