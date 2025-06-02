Ilona Maher reacts as she turns heads with sisters Olivia and Adrianna at SI Swimsuit Runway Show red carpet

Olympic medalist and American rugby star Ilona Maher and her sisters Olivia Maher and Adrianna Maher recently turned heads on the red carpet on the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Ilona Maher was a significant figure in helping Team USA win the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maher is the face of the US women's national rugby team and has been an influential figure responsible for the rise in rugby's popularity. Maher has been a key figure in promoting rugby, body positivity and mental health awareness through her social media platforms. The 29-year-old American rugby star was also part of season 33 of famous reality show Dancing with the Stars, where she finished as the runner-up with dance partner Alan Bersten.

The Maher sisters dazzled on the red carpet of the SI Swimsuit Runaway show. Ilona Maher and sisters Olivia Maher and Adrianna Maher turned heads at the event. In an Instagram post, Ilona shared her reaction to the Maher sisters rocking the red carpet at the event, as she captioned it:

"Strong genes in the House of Maher"

House of Maher is a podcast show hosted by Ilona, Olivia and Adrianna Maher. The sisters discuss a variety of topics on their podcasts, ranging from rugby, pop culture to their social media lives and much more.

Ilona Maher opens up about changing perceptions on social media

Ilona Maher recently opened up about the changing perception of the athlete and how social media tries to fit people into designated boxes. In a podcast with @thefemalathleteproject, Maher opened up about her image being perceived more as a content creator than an athlete. She said:

"Now people have put me in the box of the content creator, and don't believe in me so much as an athlete, which is so interesting. The way social media can reach people and how it's changed my life has been, I mean, crazy, and that's what all female athletes want, right? We want sponsorships. We want deals. And I found that was the way to do that, But I think don't forget how hard we worked and don't let people minimise that...."

2024 was a stellar year for Maher, from a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics to Dancing with the Stars. Ilona Maher was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition last year in September, for which Ben Watts was the photographer.

