Ilona Maher's dance partner Alan Bersten makes his feelings known as DWTS celebrates 20th anniversary

Ilona Maher's dance partner, Alan Bersten, made his feelings known as DWTS completes its 20 years. Bersten, a Minnesota native, joined this show during the 20th season of the show, established back in 2005.

Bersten and Maher were competitors on the most recent season of the show, where they coordinated well to reach the finals. They finished second to Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson in the event.

In a tribute to the dance show, Bersten shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring several glimpses from the last 20 years of the program. He also penned a heartfelt message crediting the contribution of the show to his dancing journey. Additionally, he also expressed pride in being a part of this show. He wrote:

"Today is the 20th anniversary of @dancingwiththestars !! To say this show has changed my life is an understatement. I am so grateful this little boy who grew up dancing in Minnesota was able to follow his dreams and accomplish something he never knew possible. All because of a silly dance show on tv. I’m so honored to be a small part of such a monumental show."

In addition, Alan Bersten also made a special mention for the dancing partners he has had so far, including the likes of Ilona Maher, Jessie James Decker, etc. After the conclusion of their time together on the 33rd season of the show in 2024, Bersten and Maher have bonded quite well, with the former also appearing on the rugby player's recently launched podcast.

Ilona Maher shares her perspective on the importance of self-care amidst a busy schedule

Ilona Maher (Image via: Getty)

Ilona Maher shed light on the importance of her self-care amidst her busy timetable that majorly features rugby duties, social media endeavors and the recently launched "House of Maher" podcast.

Speaking in a recent interview, Maher shared that self-care is a priority for her despite her busy life. Additionally, she also added that her care is important if she wants to bring out the best in any of the activities that she is stepping into. She said (via Who What Wear):

"I definitely make it a priority. I think it's extremely important, because to be at your best, you're going to need to put your best self out there to feel good. You're going to to create better content too, and people are going to notice that."

Maher also mentioned that self-care helps her feel fresh and brings out the originality in front of her fans and followers, either on social media or in general. The American union rugby player got an opportunity to explore a different side of herself as she graced the Sports Illustrated's swimsuit runway.

